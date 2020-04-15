Jessica Dunker, a 2015 Loudon High School graduate, was recently named in the 2019 Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters & Media Editors College Contest.
Dunker was a finalist in the Radio Newscast category for her work, along with two others, on The ET Echo, a collaborative news show by The Edge 89.5 HDR and the East Tennessean. Dunker represents the East Tennessean.
Finalists have earned either a first-, second- or third-place honor. Although the AP College Awards are canceled due to COVID-19 precautions, winners will be announced at a later date.
Dunker graduated summa cum laude May 4, 2019, from East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Arts in English. She is currently pursuing her master's in teaching with an ESL emphasis at ETSU. Along with her work with the East Tennessean, Dunker interned at the Johnson City Press, where she continues as a contributing editor.
