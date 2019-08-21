Community Notes: Aug. 21

Phillips finishes basic training
Dylan Phillips recently completed basic combat training for the United States Army at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri as part of the Split-Ops program in which he spent 11 weeks training.
Phillips is a senior at Lenoir City High School, and he completed training after his junior year before school started. He still needs to finish high school before going to Advanced Individual Training with the Army.
Phillips is the son of Michael and Heather Phillips, and brother to United States Air Force Sgt. Austin Brown and Kayla Brown.
Sobriety checkpoint
Lenoir City Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to increase impaired-driving enforcement as part of the Booze It or Lose It campaign, which runs Aug. 16-Sept. 3.
LCPD will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint 8-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, on Adesa Boulevard. The department will also be increasing enforcement during those dates focusing on impaired driving.
For more info, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.
