Local United Way reaches lofty goal

United Way of Loudon County reached its $450,000 campaign goal.
The campaign, which ended March 31, brought in $452,685.01, an amount local United Way executive director Judy Fenton said was “significant.”
“Each year has it challenges, but overall this was a positive campaign,” Fenton said in an email correspondence.
The top three contributors this year were Kimberly-Clark, Tate & Lyle and Tellico Village.
“We are grateful for the increase in the Morgan Olson campaign and we received the wonderful donation from 100 Women Who Care of Loudon County,” Fenton said.
United Way’s year starts April 1 and typically the board meets with agencies to listen to how they hope to use the money.
“Because of the shutdown we were not able to meet with our agencies and hear about their programs this year,” Ruth McQueen, local United Way executive council member, said. “But the board did vote starting April 1 for the funding year coming up with the funds, that $450,000-plus that we raised last year, all of the programs will be funded at the same level as they were last year. That was our way of handling that so they will have the security of knowing that they have funds coming in, that it will not jeopardize any of the projects that they’re currently working on.”
United Way funded 23 nonprofits offering 28 programs, plus 211 information and referral, Fenton said.
“Because we fund programs within the agency, their need for the funding is very specific in the grant requests,” she said. “Many do have other funding sources, but because we do programs specific to our community our funding goes to meet the needs in Loudon County.”
One of those agencies is Kids First Child Advocacy Center of the Ninth Judicial District. Chris Evans-Longmire, CAC executive director, said last year the nonprofit received $10,400 for its school-based body safety program and teen parent education program.
“Loudon County United Way supports that program here, and it’s for all of our schools in Loudon County that are serving kindergarten through seventh grade,” Evans-Longmire said. “It also supports our teen parent education program that’s offered at Loudon High School. We’re serving lots of teen parents at Loudon High School. Interestingly enough, they’re not always moms. We’ve had several dads who have been a part of that, and that’s a 16-week evidence-based curriculum. It’s offered on site during the school day. One of our therapists actually is the facilitator for that.
“The goals for that program are hopefully these teen parents will graduate with their diploma, hopefully their children aren’t going to come into state’s custody as a matter of abuse or neglect, and hopefully they’re not going to have a second pregnancy by their 18th birthday because statistically they are more likely to,” she added.
Evans-Longmire also serves as executive director for Iva’s Place, which last year received $12,500. United Way funding supports the safe haven shelter for domestic violence victims. On average it costs about $2,211 per month to operate the shelter, she said.
“Most of these folks are coming in literally with what they’re wearing and what they can carry,” Evans-Longmire said. “They’re not coming in with current medications, they’re not coming in with shoes and clothes and coats, and they’re not coming in up to date for kids with shots. They’re coming in needing to pay for an order of protection. If they have a vehicle, the vehicle probably doesn’t have an insurance policy that’s up to date. It probably needs some work done on it. They’re coming in in need of the basic necessities of life — the food, water, clothing, shelter — the things that we all know we have to have, and they’re coming to us looking for us to provide all of that most of the time at 100 percent.
“So United Way supports the shelter and the services to victims, whatever that may be,” she added. “We break that amount of money down literally over a month at a time so they can provide us roughly with $1,000 a month to be able to serve needs of victims for the safe haven shelter.”
McQueen said the community showed support through the campaign.
“I’m concerned because of the financial situation for many of our donors and contributors, but I’m also encouraged because I think the people of Loudon County are among the best people you will find anywhere and they are generous and caring people,” she said. “I still have hopes that we will have a successful campaign in the coming year. It may be a little different with every event, with every fundraising event that has to be canceled. That means that we’ll have to recoup those funds from somewhere else, but we still will have just as many needs — if not greater needs — because of the economic situation currently.”
Plans for 2020
With many impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, United Way officials believe the coming campaign will prove a challenge.
“The needs are going to be, and are already greater, for our community,” Fenton said. “With so many unemployed many agencies will struggle to meet all of the requests. Many of our donors have been impacted by the downturn in the economy. People in our community have always stepped up to meet the needs. I know that everyone will try as much as they can to support United Way and our nonprofits partners.”
A softball tournament, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled. The annual LoCoPalooza and golf tournaments have also been canceled or moved back later in the year, Fenton said.
She believes the moves will “greatly impact” the coming campaign, at least initially, adding to an already challenging year.
While the current campaign is on “solid ground” for the year, McQueen doesn’t know about the future.
“Now we have not met to determine what our goal for the next campaign will be, that’s yet to come, but we did make that decision, the board made that decision for the coming year,” McQueen said. “So we’re very thankful that we have those resources to help the people of Loudon County.”
