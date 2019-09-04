A Lenoir City man was indicted Aug. 14 by a Loudon County grand jury for attempted first-degree murder.
The grand jury heard the case after Lee Randall Jackson, 48, was charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated assault Nov. 20, 2018.
Patrol officers responded to a residence in Lenoir City at 3:17 a.m. regarding an assault. Officers determined Jackson had forced his way into a Kingston Street residence and struck the victim, a 49-year-old female acquaintance, in the head with a baseball bat, according to a release from Lenoir City Police Department.
“Jackson subsequently used the bat to assault the victim several times,” the release said. “He threatened to take the life of the victim who was able to flee the house through the back door and run to a neighbor’s house for help.”
The victim sustained a broken leg.
Jackson was charged by LCPD and booked in the Loudon County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.
He was released “on his own recognizance in lieu of a $15,000 bond” on Nov. 22, 2018. Jackson was granted a motion to dismiss the case earlier this year.
The case was then presented to the grand jury and received a true bill of indictment for attempted first-degree murder.
“The initial charge of aggravated assault and aggravated burglary, those charges were based on the facts of that event, and that was what Inv. (Brad) Brown decided to charge Mr. Jackson with,” LCPD Chief Don White said. “When the facts of the case were presented this year to the grand jury, it was the grand jury’s decision to upgrade from aggravated assault to attempted first-degree murder based on the facts, so it was the decision of the grand jury.”
Jackson is being held at Loudon County Jail on $75,000 bond.
