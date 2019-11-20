Local ACT scores show dips

ACT scores released recently by the Tennessee Department of Education show a decline locally from last year.
Loudon County and Lenoir City schools both saw dips in overall composite scores of 19.8 and 20, respectively. Lenoir City and Loudon County touted 20.1 and 20.7, respectively, last year, with the county boasting its highest composite on record.
The state averaged a score of 20 this year with an all-time high 98% participation rate.
“When I look at the data what I see is we had an exceptionally high performance last year,” Michael Garren, Loudon County director of schools, said. “Looking back over the last three years — like three years ago we were at 18.8 and then the next year we went to 19.3, then we jumped up to 20.7, so now 19.8. So looking at it historically — 18.8, 19.3 and if you take that jump out, 19.8 we’re still showing some significant improvement over time.
“Typically if you see a 1/10 or 2/10 improvement on ACT scores you’re (fine),” he added. “With the state dropping a little bit to a 20 we’re still close to the state average, we’re still very close — I think we had 40.5 percent kids that scored 21 or higher and the state had 41.7, so we’re within a percent of the state there.”
The results mark the first time since the 2015-16 school year Loudon County experienced a decline. Garren viewed the scores as a natural progression for the district when taking out what he considered an exceptional graduating class that averaged the 20.7.
“I think that over time we’re still showing improvements and I feel like what we’re doing is working,” he said. “I’m not going to say it’s as much a dip this year as it was exceptionally high last year. It would be a better way from me to frame it from looking at the performance of that graduating class as compared to the performance of the graduating classes before and after them. They were an exceptionally high class through their career.”
Both districts had 98 percent participation and largely stayed in line with state averages for each subject area.
“We’re still pretty commensurate with the state on all the areas as far as where I would like us to have been, Garren said. “... The year before last we were up 1.1 (percent) in English, we were up 1.3 in math, we stayed the same in reading, we were up .7 in science. ... I think our reading was probably the greatest difference off the state average, so I would say the reading would be the area that we may need to focus a little more on.”
Hopes are to improve test-taking stamina this year, Matthew Tinker, county high school supervisor and career and technical education director, said.
“In the classroom as well, some of the things that we’re adding in the English department are things that address the stamina that the kids have with the longer more difficult passages, longer tests, so that when they have to go in and take an ACT test that’s several hours long, they have the stamina and can stick with it long enough to finish strong,” Tinker said. “A lot of the times when we look at our data on our tests that we give inside the classroom, the really long ones, the kids are doing better at the beginning than they are at the end and it’s a lot of fatigue, and so we’re trying to build that up with things that we’re doing in the classroom.”
Jeanne Barker, Lenoir City director of schools, was not surprised by scores, especially with a class as large as 254 students.
“I think there were some drops across the state also, so for us to have stayed and maintained that level given the class size is pretty significant, I think,” Millicent Smith, Lenoir City supervisor of instructional services, said. “I think we have a pretty focused goal around the ACT at the high school, but we always want to keep getting better. So we have ninth- and 10th-grade ELA teachers who are piloting new curriculum resources, we’re in the midst of an ELA adoption this year, so that’s a pretty significant thing that we’re working on to make sure that we have the best resources to help.
“So much of it is literacy-based, so we want to make sure that we’re preparing kids in the classroom and then I think there’s some goals around ACT prep also,” she added.
The goal is to eventually get to an average ACT score of 21 for the district, Barker said.
“It comes through the instruction that our students are receiving in the classroom in their core content areas,” Renee Loan, Lenoir City High School assistant principal, said. “So much of the ACT is a literacy component so it comes down to, like (Smith) said, we’re in an adoption year and so it’s making sure our teachers have quality materials in front of them, that the instruction is aligned and that performance just naturally shows when the students take the test.”
A big factor is making sure students understand a complex text, Smith said.
“They need to be able to comprehend it, they need to be able to write about it and talk about it and that’s what they need to do in class,” she said.
Each student who makes at least a 30 on the ACT has their name placed on the front wall at LCHS, Barker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.