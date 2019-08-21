Dancers formed into “squares,” passing between partners and spinning at every melodic call Friday evening at the Lenoir City War Memorial Building for the Little T Squares’ Hot Summer Nights.
The Little T Squares, which is made up of 80 rhythmic members, engages dancers in modern Western square dancing, hosting themed events that showcase a variety of music and moves.
The square dancing club began in 1976, three years before the flood gates were closed on the Little Tennessee River in Tellico Dam, which members say has heavily increased not only the development of the Loudon County area, but also the club’s membership.
Though the club already has 80 active members, the Little T Squares hope to double as new classes begin Aug. 27 to teach people the ins-and-outs of basic square dancing.
Steve Morrell, longtime member of the Little T Squares, said square dancing is an accessible, fun activity for anyone.
“It’s a fun activity, especially for active retired people or adults,” Morrell said. “It’s a good social event — John (Ginn) calls it a cheap date. You can take your wife out for 16 bucks and spend the evening. It’s cheaper than a movie.”
Square dancing is also good exercise, Wendy Ginn, Little T Squares member, said.
“I would say that at a dance, you’re probably going to walk about two to three miles, so you’re getting some exercise, which is low-impact exercise, not strenuous, but at the same time, you’re enjoying fellowship with others,” she said.
“I think it’s as much mental exercise,” Morrell added. “… You have to take verbal command and put it into action almost instantaneously, so you have to be focused enough to do that.”
The course will take newcomers through levels of square dancing — basic, mainstream and plus. Once achieving the plus level, all dancers receive local and international perks since plus is the level most square dancing events operate at, even worldwide.
“Most of the time at the plus level is when you can go visit another place,” Morrell said. “I do that all the time on vacation. Most places you go have a square dance club, and you can dance to the plus level.”
“We begin a new class once a year, and that usually starts at the end of August, beginning of September,” Ginn added. “Our classes this year begin on Tuesday, Aug. 27, and the first class is free, so you have nothing to lose. Come and see what we’re about. After that, each class is $6 a person, so it’s very reasonable, and it takes about four and a half months to learn all the calls, and after that, you’re good to attend any of the dances, locally and nationally and internationally. Square dances that are called internationally are always called in English, so we have several callers that have actually been to other countries to call.”
Friday evening’s Hot Summer Nights dance was proof of the flexibility square dancers have internationally when a group of people from the United Kingdom dropped in.
Wendy noted the square dancing class goes beyond what people may think of as stereotypical square dancing. Many callers will play pop, jazz and even reggae alongside country music.
John Ginn, Little T Squares president, believes the activity stimulates many focuses at once.
“It’s fun, that’s one,” he said. “It’s socially interactive. You have to dance with people. You hand hold with all the people, you mix it up. Strangers, once you get to know them, aren’t strangers. It’s a little challenging. You have to learn 150 calls.”
The first class is set for 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at the War Memorial Building. For more information, call John Ginn at 865-368-5127 or Wendy Ginn at 865-765-4107.
