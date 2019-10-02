Lenoir City Schools is in the process of increasing security with a new software that alerts officers and administrators of a felon or offender through a quick scan of a driver’s license or identification barcode.
Mike Sims, supervisor of support services, during Thursday’s Lenoir City Board of Education workshop said security changes are underway across the schools.
Along with being “rung in” with the doorbell at the schools’ front porches, the new security system will take a picture of visitors and scan driver’s license and identification bar codes to ensure the visitor does not have a criminal background. School resource officers, administration and Lenoir City Police Department will be alerted via a text or email within 10 seconds.
The new software, which is projected to cost $27,000, is part of the Tennessee Department of Education’s Safe Schools Grant.
“You could even set it up to the point where the wrong person tried to pick up a kid and they’re not on that list,” Sims said.
The school system plans to implement the software by the end of fall break, which is Oct. 7-11.
“Our tech department now is setting those up,” Sims said. “They’re starting to program those and get those set up for the building. You know we already have to ring into the building, and that’s pretty good. That will go along with this visitor software package.”
Staff in the front office will have to undergo training.
“Even though we are using electronics, it comes down to people on the ground watching and being aware, and being able to run some of the systems,” Jeanne Barker, director of schools, said. “Technology’s never going to take place of our human eyes and ears.”
The software is also capable of alerting administration when staff leaves the campus without notice.
“We can take this to whatever level we want to take it,” Sims said. “We can even take it to the level where a teacher leaves the middle school, and Mrs. (Brandee) Hoglund (Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle School principal) doesn’t know it, and they get out of this geo-fence, it’ll automatically trigger her a text that that person is not on campus. It’s a little more advanced than what we have set up right now.”
He said the software is imperative to amp up safety measures.
“We had (a software) where you type in your name and driver’s license and everything, but it doesn’t do all the advanced things that this does,” Sims said. “School perpetrators is one of the reasons that I felt like it was necessary and I think our administrators and everybody else felt it was necessary.
“There’s all kinds of different kinds out there,” he added. “We went with this one because it integrates with our Skyward, our student management program. If we went with another one, you have to physically download everything. This all automatically downloads every student at each school.”
Lenoir City Board of Education will meet at 11 a.m. Oct. 10 at the central office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.