Lenoir City schools showcased

Lenoir City elementary and intermediate/middle schools teachers and principals gathered at a roundtable Nov. 13 with representatives from the Knowledge Matters Campaign as part of a national tour to engage with schools that have made a change in curriculum.
LCIMS was the first Tennessee stop on the tour, which included interviewing teachers and principals while observing the new curriculum at work in the classroom.
Three years ago, LCES and LCIMS adopted EL Education, a new form of English/language arts curriculum that has streamlined teacher planning periods so they could better focus on keeping students engaged. Teachers before spent hours planning ahead for the next day’s lessons, while juggling other tasks such as grading assignments.
“We kicked off the Knowledge Matters school tour about a year and a half ago, and the purpose of this school tour was to visit schools and school districts around the country that had adopted curriculum that was doing a particularly good job of engaging young minds and better learning about the world,” Barbara Davidson, Knowledge Matters executive director, said. “Really our interest in curriculum was the result of wanting to go to places where kids were getting sort of turned on to learning about the world as they’re learning about reading and writing.”
Adjusting to new curriculum has been rocky. Teachers said the 400-page guidebooks were difficult to navigate at first, but they have reveled in the changes made since the first year of implementation.
At the roundtable, teachers were given an opportunity to speak out about successes.
“It used to be, I was looking at, here’s our standards, how can I teach this?” Amanda Boyd, LCIMS eighth-grade English/language arts teacher, said. “I’m Googling how to teach this, what books do I use to teach this. I was at my closet, and I had so many resources of just small text, workbooks. … It’s totally different now. I don’t spend that time looking for things. I know that I’m getting a quality text. I know that we’re incorporating everything we need in that one thing. When I think back about the way I used to Google and try to find what should I use to teach this, it was chaotic.”
The new curriculum allows teachers to dig deeper into what they are teaching and devote time to learning about the topic during planning periods.
“Now, I’m learning with them,” Boyd said. “I’m giving them so much more knowledge, and then they can use that for anything. They have those connections now. I feel like I’m giving them so much more now, and it seems like a daunting task to give them knowledge, but they want to learn, so it’s not as difficult as saying — they don’t want to come in to learn main idea, how to find the main idea. They do want to read and they do want to learn, so I feel like even though I’ve got to give them all this background knowledge, they’re so much more ready for that and willing for that.”
Boyd’s testament to the new curriculum pattern was the main goal of adopting EL Education.
“The shift is having a coherent set of materials, which allows me to focus on teaching children,” Millicent Smith, Lenoir City Schools supervisor of instructional services, said. “We’ve done materials adoption, textbook adoption — for any of us that have done this for any length of time — a lot. The shift is not getting a textbook or materials … the shift is what Don (Maloney, LCES principal) talked about. It’s a culture shift. It’s thinking about instruction and materials in a different way.”
The curriculum allows teachers to meet state standards with a guiding hand rather than being left to their own devices.
“I think it’s just a desire to have a more coherent set of materials so they’re not having to — I think teachers work super hard and they love their students and they want to do the very best for their students, so what we had seen is teachers, and they talk about it, spending all of this time searching frantically and desperately for the right thing to do for kids,” Smith said. “You spend all the time doing that, and then you now have to prepare for your student. They all have diverse needs. We have a very diverse population. Students come to us with different needs, and not only having to search and grapple … they’re mining for all these resources, and then they have to spend time thinking about their students and their classroom doing all that preparation and then putting it into practice for kids and personalize that learning for each child’s need. That’s a lot. It’s a daunting task for teachers.”
Teachers now are able to focus on better connecting with students, which is what Smith believes drives educators’ passions.
“In my mind, my philosophy, I don’t think teachers should be spending time writing curriculum,” she said. “I think teachers should be spending time thinking about the children that they’re with all day every day. That’s the value they bring to the table for me because they are invested and they know the students, and that’s their love. If that’s the expectation, then we need to figure out what materials and what support they need, and that’s my job, that’s our job as leaders to provide that to them. It doesn’t mean they don’t work hard. It means they’re working hard thinking about children.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.