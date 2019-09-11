Drivers should soon see better striping in some areas after Lenoir City Council’s unanimous approval Monday.
Councilmen Eddie Simpson and James Brandon motioned and seconded, respectively, and a 5-0 vote followed for thermoplastic striping. Councilman Bobby Johnson Sr. was absent.
Work will be done at Abbey Drive, Garret Drive, Medical Park Drive, Medical Center Drive and hash marks in front of the Loudon County Visitors Center off U.S. Highway 321.
“Striping is very critical to me because it makes it so everybody knows what line they should be in by law,” Simpson said. “Out here they have been faded for quite some time and they’re a little bit late getting it done, but the new striping they’ve got is actually thick. It’ll last for I’m going to say five to six years.”
The project will not go over $11,235 based on the quote by Superior Striping. J.J. Cox, Lenoir City street superintendent, plans to get one more quote from Highway Markings.
“I was really hoping for next week or so (to get started), but trying to get this other quote may push me back,” Cox said.
In other news, Lenoir City Council:
• Granted full-time employment to Lenoir City Police Officer Dakota Watson.
• Agreed to go out to bid for pest control services with the current contract ending Oct. 31.
• Approved a process to repair damage at Bussell Ferry not to exceed $24,000. Quotes will be needed.
• Removed from the agenda city council closing a health reimbursement account.
• Approved Lenoir City Utilities Board selling a piece of land to Knox County for $18,875. The purchase is for the one-fourth of an acre and easement rights from LCUB’s Lovell substation property that is necessary to widen Canton Hollow Road.
