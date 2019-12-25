Lenoir City man needs kidney

For six years, Kevin Crawford has dealt with polycystic kidney disease, which is the same disease that killed his father before Crawford was born.
Crawford is now looking to the community for help in finding a donor match.
The incurable, genetic disease grows fluid-filled sacs on the kidneys, interfering with the organ’s ability to filter waste in the blood. For 11 hours a day, Crawford is hooked up to dialysis.
The initial diagnosis came as a surprise since there are no common signs for the disease.
“Ultimately, it was a spike in his blood pressure that led to (the diagnosis) because your kidneys control your blood pressure,” Stefanie Crawford, Kevin’s wife, said. “That led to a night in the ER that led to all kinds of lab work. That’s how we found out.”
He has since faced several rounds of lab work and surgeries.
“When we got the diagnosis initially, we met with a nephrologist,” Kevin said. “He said from the get-go, ‘Here’s what’s coming. You’re eventually going to do dialysis and need a kidney transplant.’ But for several years, it was just monitoring labs and as long as I felt OK and the labs were within a certain set of parameters they had for me, then dialysis wasn’t needed. There was suddenly that one day that I visit the kidney doctor and he said, ‘It’s time. We’ve got to do it now. Your function has gotten to a place where if you don’t there’s some major ramifications’.”
Next came surgery for a catheter that was inserted into his stomach, and he was screened for other potential diseases before being placed on the transplant list.
Kevin last year noticed his energy dwindling over time, and it became harder for him to perform simple tasks. One morning, he was awakened by a call from the transplant center informing him that he was a backup to a kidney match, meaning he was next in line if the first participant refused the donated kidney. The participant accepted the kidney. That night Kevin experienced a heart attack.
“It turned out all that sluggishness was a problem with my heart,” he said. “The heart was a problem because of the kidneys, and because the kidneys weren’t functioning properly, weren’t filtering things out of my body, it found a place in two of my arteries in my heart, and just made a home there and clogged it up. It was kind of a blessing that it happened because had that kidney worked out for me, I may not have survived the procedure to begin with. My heart may not have allowed that.”
His status for the transplant list was put on hold for a year as he took blood thinners for six months and underwent more testing.
Two weeks ago, he was confirmed for “active status” on the transplant list.
The end of Kevin’s struggle lies with a match who is healthy overall, between the ages of 18 and 70 and has either an O+ or O– blood type.
“The first step that (a potential donor) will go through is just to call the transplant center at UT,” Stefanie said. “... The biggest thing as far as being a match is blood type.”
From there, a phone screening will take place, and if the transplant center believes the potential donor is a match, several lab screenings will follow. Overall health is imperative to ensure the donor will fare with one kidney.
Until he finds a match, Kevin’s daily reality involves dialysis.
“It requires a catheter in your stomach that you can attach to a machine and the machine pumps in and drains out fluid during treatment,” he said. “In my case, I’ve gone from between eight and nine hours to start to where my residual function has diminished to where it’s gotten to taking between 11 and 11 1/2 hours a day.”
Though dialysis is a chore, the lengthy process keeps him alive.
“You just have to keep going,” Kevin said. “It’s a deal where you kind of know that, ‘OK, if I don’t do this, if I quit doing dialysis, then life will come to an end eventually.’ ... On that note, it’s not hard to keep going because you have something to live for. It’s tedious. It’s kind of an annoying process even though it’s beneficial because it doesn’t stop. For me, it’s every night. Life is kind of up against the clock all the time, so we have to consider what time do I have to get connected to dialysis so that by the next morning we can get out the door at the right time and be where we need to be.
“It limits, obviously, how much I can do in a day,” he added. “Once I’m connected, I don’t have much freedom to move.”
The long battle has yet to deter Kevin from a positive outlook.
“In my family, the polycystic kidney disease has shown up in a lot of my aunts, uncles and cousins,” Kevin said. “For one, my father passed away while my mother was pregnant with me, and he passed due to polycystic kidneys. In his case, he found out maybe too late in the game, and it was long enough ago that the care that existed was not on par with today.
“I’ve had a couple of cousins who’ve had massive heart attacks and have died while dealing with polycystic kidney disease, so that of course hits home,” he added. “That’s eye-opening. ... But I have two aunts and a cousin who are living with new kidneys now. One of those was a living donor, and she lived with that kidney for at least 30 years. When she passed, it was not kidney related. I have an aunt who is, as of right now, 29 years on what’s called a deceased donor — basically an organ donor who died and their kidney was viable. I have another cousin who is 17 years on a kidney. So, just in my family and with the same strand of polycystic kidneys ... their story gives us hope that we can experience a long time turnaround for me. Even potentially a lifetime off of one donor’s kidney. It’s kind of a miracle in and of itself that it can be performed in the first place.”
Potential candidates can contact the University of Tennessee Center for Transplant Services at 865-305-5340.
