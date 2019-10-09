A Lenoir City man was arrested Oct. 2 after boldly displaying a knife at a Lenoir City business on U.S. Highway 321.
Thomas Albert Hollingsworth, 34, entered the business and approached a woman who worked at the front desk. Hollingsworth aggressively demanded an appointment with an employee, according to a report from Lenoir City Police Inv. Brad Brown. The woman told Hollingworth she would need his name.
Hollingsworth refused to tell her his name but said he had recently been “kicked off Walmart property by law enforcement,” Brown wrote in a report.
Hollingsworth then opened a silver folding knife and demanded the woman open the desk drawers and allow him to look in them. The woman opened the drawers and told Hollingsworth she had no money. Hollingsworth then fled the scene.
The woman identified Hollingsworth from a photo lineup.
Hollingworth was charged with aggravated assault and attempted aggravated robbery and held on $100,000 bond.
Sept. 30
• Charles Michael Ault, 48, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Deborah Marie Correll, 47, Maryville, was charged with violation of probation and held on $4,000 bond.
• Daniel Palmerin, 19, Lenoir City, was charged with reproduction of fake identification and released on $1,000 bond.
• Mitch Castitgeon Pennington, 38, Philadelphia, was charged with a municipal court capias and released on $2,000 bond.
Oct. 1
• Tonya Renee Hobbs, 38, Knoxville, was charged with four counts of fraud and held on $40,000 bond. Agents with the 9th Judicial Drug Task Force were notified Hobbs was at a pharmacy in Loudon and attempting to pick up a fraudulent prescription she had called in for 20 tramadol 50 milligrams on Sept. 27. Hobbs was stopped by Loudon Police Department officers after she accepted the tramadol prescription and left the pharmacy. Hobbs was taken into custody and transported to Loudon County Jail. Hobbs spoke with DTF agents Cody Fritts and April Farmer. “She stated she would call in a prescription using her previous employer … and DEA number,” Fritts wrote in a report. Hobbs obtained the information from the employer when he would leave it laying around at the office. Hobbs admitted she had called in and picked up tramadol prescriptions on two occasions at a pharmacy in Loudon. She also had called in a prescription Sept. 27 at a Lenoir City pharmacy but did not pick up the prescription because the price was too high. Hobbs said she called in and picked up tramadol prescriptions from at least eight different pharmacies in Knox County.
• Aleix Anie Hower, 32, Loudon, was charged with fugitive from justice and held without bond.
• Daniel McNally, 40, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct and released on $2,000 bond.
• Spencer Collin Smythia, 21, Sweetwater, was charged with theft of property and held on $15,000 bond.
Oct. 2
• Kevin Douglas Adcock, 40, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence and violation of implied consent and released on $2,500 bond.
• David Elias Coronado, 36, La Grange, Ky., was charged with violation of community corrections and held without bond.
• Ivan Carter Marcum, 44, Lenoir City, was charged with general session capias and held without bond.
• April Shaver Moore, 37, Lenoir City, was charged with tampering with evidence, simple possession of a Schedule IV substance, possession of legend drugs without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on roadways laned for traffic and held on $9,500 bond.
• Joseph Keith Smith, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and released on $2,000 bond.
• Jeffrey Riley Veal, 37, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $4,000 bond.
Oct. 3
• Tammy Suzette Brock, 56, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
• Kassandra Nicole Brown, 34, Harriman, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,000 bond.
• Jamie Joann Hawkins, 52, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held on $1,000 bond.
• Jonathan Kyle Lewallen, 32, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence and released without bond.
• Joey Michael Miller, 20, Madisonville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Kristopher Drake Pierce, 25, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear and held on $2,500 bond.
Oct. 4
• Juliette Mozell Jette, 21, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and held without bond.
• Patrick Charles Schaich, 32, Loudon, was charged with violation of bond restriction and held without bond.
• Elizabeth Michelle Wilson, 30, Kingston, was charged with theft of property, possession of legend drugs and failure to appear and held without bond.
• Gary Junior Daughtery, 40, Sevierville, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,000 bond.
• Rachel Ann Reynolds, 22, Sweetwater, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery and resale of a Schedule IV substance and held on $3,000 bond.
Oct. 5
• Jarred Scott Earle, 28, Powell, was charged with driving under the influence and held on $4,000 bond.
• Stephanie Denise Hunter, 46, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $4,000 bond.
• Catherine Jeanette Jenkins, 43, Loudon, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of a Schedule II substance, simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering/fabricating evidence and held on $37,000 bond.
• Leah Rachalle Jenkins, 31, Lenoir City, was charged with criminal court capias and released on $8,000 bond.
• Patricia Gail Jenkins, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and theft and held on $210,000 bond.
• Teresa Marie Koesler, 47, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence, simple possession/casual exchange and resisting arrest and released on $4,500 bond.
• Dale Gene Kryzak Sr., 55, Madisonville, was charged with manufacture, sale and delivery of a Schedule II substance, tampering with evidence and simple possession/casual exchange and held on $36,000 bond.
• Kaitlyn Nicole Larson, 26, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,500 bond.
• Misty Pearl Lewis, 42, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and held on $4,000 bond.
• Shawna Rae Lindquist, 37, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Jose Jesus Lopez-Fernandez, 29, Lenoir City, was charged with vandalism and held without bond.
• Marco Anto Lopez-Fernandez, 22, Loudon, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment and held on $17,000 bond.
• Jeremy Harrell Morgan, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with three counts of failure to appear and probation of violation and released on $22,000 bond.
• Marco Anto Munoz-Espinoza, 25, Loudon, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery and resale of a Schedule II substance and failure to appear and held on $21,000 bond.
• Bianca Marie Williams, 26, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $4,000 bond. Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper James Burger worked a crash involving a school bus loaded with children in Lenoir City. Burger noticed the driver who had crashed into the bus, Williams, had a “watery appearance” and could smell alcohol coming off Williams. Her speech was also slurred. Williams admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the day. She performed poorly on the standardized field sobriety test. One student was transported to Fort Loudoun Medical Center for injuries as a result of the crash.
Oct. 6
• Carissa Angela Borden, 37, Sweetwater, was charged with violation of probation and held on $3,000 bond.
• Danny Charles Cashmore, 35, Philadelphia, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• John Luther Easter, 52, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and failure to show proof of insurance and released on $1,000 bond.
• Terry Kathrine Green, 67, homeless, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and interference with an emergency call and held without bond.
• Bonnie Sue Matheson, 45, Maryville, was charged with violation of probation and held on $3,000 bond.
• Matthew Joseph Walls, 34, Knoxville, was charged with theft of property and vandalism and held on $4,000 bond.
Oct. 7
• Jesse Adam Dukes, 30, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
