A Lenoir City man is facing an aggravated assault charge after firing a gun Monday during an argument.
Lenoir City Police Officer Shannon Runyan was dispatched to Church Drive in response to a domestic dispute in progress. The caller said Roy Lynn Williams, 71, had shot at her sister at close range inside the residence.
Runyan and Lenoir City Police Officers Dakota Watson and Aaron Bialek met Williams at gun point and detained him. Runyan cleared the residence for other people or weapons and found a small .22-caliber revolver on Williams’ couch. The revolver had five rounds in the cylinder, and one had been fired.
The victim claimed Williams got angry because she was moving to stay with her sister, Runyan wrote in a report.
“She stated he began to holler at her, then pulled the pistol from the couch,” Runyan wrote in a report. “(The victim) at this time stated she turned to run where he began to fire the pistol at her. She stated she was afraid she was going to die at this time while she ran down the street (and) he continued to fire.”
Williams was charged with aggravated assault and held without bond.
Oct. 14
• Gyapong Boakye, 47, Staten Island, N.Y., was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury, immediate notice of accident and duty to render aid and give information and driving on roadways laned for traffic and held on $10,000 bond. Lenoir City Police Officer Shannon Runyan was dispatched to U.S. Highway 321 at Friendship Road for a hit-and-run accident involving three vehicles. Paramedics transported a female to Fort Loudoun Medical Center with head injuries. The woman’s vehicle and another vehicle were totaled in the accident. A tractor trailer was making a left turn onto U.S. Highway 321 from Friendship Road into oncoming traffic, causing the wreck and then leaving the scene and heading southbound on Interstate 75. Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Austin Parton stopped the truck. Boakye admitted he made a left turn into oncoming traffic from Friendship Road to Highway 321, Runyan wrote in a report. “He did not state, however, why he did not stop to render aid or call 911 and continued to drive away from this accident scene,” Runyan wrote in a report.
• Christopher Steven Dailey, 37, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and released on $5,000 bond.
• David Ray McLean, 27, Rockwood, was charged with two counts of possession of violation of probation and released without bond.
• Zakery Bryan Russell, 24, Loudon, was charged with statutory rape and released on $5,000 bond. Loudon Police Officer Tracy Harris responded to a call on Pathkiller Trail in Loudon and spoke with a witness who said she had discovered evidence that Russell had been in a sexual relationship with a young woman. Text messages from the girl’s iPod suggested the girl had been sneaking out of the home in order to have sex, consume alcohol and smoke marijuana with Russell. The messages also indicate Russell knew the girl’s age. Loudon Police Officer Chris Law spoke with the girl who confirmed she was involved in a sexual relationship with Russell.
Oct. 15
• Tiffany Diana Brewster, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with false reports/statements and released on $1,000 bond.
• Robert John Davis, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released without bond.
• Derek Joe Littleton, 39, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held on $10,000 bond.
• Jerry Ree Parton, 62, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance and tampering/fabricating evidence and held on $15,000 bond.
• Dewayne Lee Thaxton, 39, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and released on $5,000 bond.
• Clinton Nils Wilson, 36, Knoxville, was charged with criminal trespass and public intoxication and released on $5,000 bond.
Oct. 16
• Melissa Jennifer Bass, 38, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $4,000 bond.
• Katlynn Mae Christian, 20, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Jesus Adrian Lopez, 26, Loudon, was charged with a general sessions capias and released without bond.
• Earnest Wayne McDonald, 23, Maynardville, was charged with a general sessions capias and held on $40,000 bond.
• Brian Eugene Williams, 18, homeless, was charged with violation of sex offender registry address and held without bond.
Oct. 17
• Matthew Shane Bandy, 31, Loudon, was charged with vandalism and two counts of aggravated assault and held on $18,000 bond.
• Christopher Terry Crandall, 27, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and held on $15,000 bond.
• Fawn Marie Hosey, 37, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released without bond.
• Yasin Rashad Jamison, 41, San Jose, Calif., was charged with identity theft, forgery, criminal attempt and Tennessee personal and commercial computer act and held on $120,000 bond.
• Molly Katlyn Lester, 28, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and held on $7,500 bond.
• Freddie Lara Mejia, 19, Loudon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and held on $2,000 bond.
• James Edward Russell, 26, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Brandy Dawn York, 24, Clinton, was charged with a general sessions capias and held without bond.
Oct. 18
• James Brewster Cook, 46, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear and held on $4,000 bond.
• Cody Eugene Cox, 28, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of parole and held without bond.
• Michael Eugene Green, 57, Kingston, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Jeremiah Christopher Neal, 22, Lenoir City, was charged with illegal possession/fraudulent use of a credit card and held without bond.
• Gabriel Ray Russell, 41, Loudon, was charged with violation of community corrections and released on $10,000 bond.
• Tammy Denise Smith, 47, Philadelphia, was charged with contempt of court and released on $1,017 bond.
• Bianca Marie Williams, 26, Loudon, was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and released on $22,500 bond.
• Carolyn Sue Willis, 53, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,500 bond.
Oct. 19
• Michael Thomas Abron, 34, Philadelphia, was charged with public intoxication and held without bond.
• David Dean Hardy, 32, Loudon, was charged with a general sessions capias and released on $1,000 bond.
• Sydney Shanon Marie Newcomb, 23, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and held on $1,000 bond.
• David Bruce Rice, 52, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Christian McKay Ward, 25, Urbana, Ill., was charged with driving under the influence and reckless endangerment and held without bond.
Oct. 20
• Christopher Dewayne Baker, 32, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault, simple possession of a Schedule II substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and assisting another agency and held without bond.
• Tammie Lynne Harget, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and open container and held on $1,000 bond.
• Bryan Mitchell Westley, 31, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-felony and held without bond.
Oct. 21
• Isaac Joshua Atkins, 28, Maryville, was charged with failure to appear and held on $8,000 bond.
• Nathaniel Wayne Crass, 34, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Alexander Lee Parker, 19, Lenoir City, was charged with a general sessions capias and released on $22,000 bond.
