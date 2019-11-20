A Lenoir City man is dead after a one-car wreck Nov. 13 on Hickory Creek Road.
Dakota Bray, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jennifer White, Loudon County E-911 director, said dispatch received the call at 8:59 p.m. Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, Loudon County Fire/Rescue, Priority Ambulance and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded.
“We got a call from a passerby ... the victim in the crash’s girlfriend or fiancé. She had found his car off the side of the road (and) called us,” Jimmy Davis, LCSO chief deputy, said. “A couple of our officers arrived on scene.”
Hickory Creek Road between Ruritan Road and the back entrance of Avalon Golf Course was completely shut down for 1 1/2 hours for investigation, Davis said.
“We had to wait for (Tennessee) Highway Patrol and some of their reconstructionists to get there because they had to get the car off the crash and kind of look for the marks to see what contributed to the crash,” Davis said.
A THP report indicates Bray had consumed alcohol. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
“Subject vehicle was driving on Hickory Creek Road and left the roadway to the right while negotiating a left turn,” Curtis Walker, THP trooper, wrote in his report. “The vehicle then struck a tree head-on.”
