A Lenoir City man is facing charges after police responded to a call Nov. 27 of possible child abuse.
Lenoir City Police Sgt. Jeremy Dishner was dispatched to East Broadway Street after a woman received a text at work from a family member.
The text said Michael Paul Mattison, 49, was intoxicated and abusing a boy at the residence. The text message contained a picture of the marks on the child’s back, according to a report from Dishner.
“During the investigation that followed, I observed numerous marks and bruises on (the child’s) back,” Dishner wrote in a report. “He had bruising on his back left side that followed his rib cage that were appropriately six inches or greater in length. He also had marks on his lower back, right shoulder blade area and a mark near his collar bone on his right side.”
The boy said Mattison had laid on top of him, bit him and tried to choke him because Mattison had been drinking.
Dishner determined the injuries were not accidental, and Mattison “should have known that his actions could have resulted in injuries based on the size differences.”
A Department of Children’s Services referral was completed and the boy was taken to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for medical attention.
Mattison was charged with child abuse or neglect and held on $25,000 bond.
Nov. 25
• James Anthony Drake, 50, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released on $4,000 bond.
• John Henry Johnson, 74, Philadelphia, was charged with driving under the influence and released without bond.
Nov. 26
• Deleana Nicola Kirk, 28, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Morgan Christian Lovely, 25, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $2,000 bond.
• Jacob I. Mackler, 36, Charlotte, N.C., was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
• Derek Allen Miller, 31, Knoxville, was charged with a criminal court capias and held on $4,000 bond.
• Marcia Alamae Scroggs, 49, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Hutson S. Smith, 21, Crossville, was charged with driving under the influence and violation of implied consent and released on $2,500 bond.
Nov. 27
• Alicia Ann Hilton, 49, Maryville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Brody Eric Spoon, 21, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated burglary and assault and held on $6,000 bond. Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brandon Dishner responded to Hines Court for a physical fight in progress. LCSO Sgt. Jerramie Bowen and Dishner met Spoon standing inside a residence with a witness and a man who had been involved in the fight. Dishner said Spoon and the man both had blood on their arms and face. The witness said she and the man were lying in bed asleep when Spoon entered the residence and began assaulting the man. Spoon said he became upset when he found the woman in the bed asleep with the man and began assaulting him, Dishner wrote in a report. Dishner saw a large hole in the drywall that occurred during the altercation. Spoon and the victim had separated before Dishner and Bowen’s arrival.
Nov. 28
• David Adam Desart, 32, Monroe, La., was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held on $7,500 bond.
• James Houston Lawson Jr., 49, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and released on $10,000 bond.
Nov. 29
• Joshua Edward Allison, 42, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released on $8,000 bond.
• Michael Dwayne Brown, 44, Maynardville, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,000 bond.
• Ray David Hensley, 54, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication, violation of probation, simple possession of a Schedule VI substance and contraband in a penal institution and held on $11,000 bond. Lenoir City Police Officer Jordan Samuels was dispatched to a business on U.S. Highway 321 in reference to a man passing out inside the store. Samuels located Hensley kneeling on the floor near a dining table. Samuels asked if Hensley was OK, and Hensley said he had blood pressure issues. Samuels radioed Priority Ambulance for assistance, and EMTs checked Hensley’s blood pressure and found it normal. “While speaking with Ray, I observed that the had pinpoint pupil eyes, was sweaty, was confused and had trouble walking and functioning,” Samuels wrote in a report. Samuels ran Hensley’s identification through dispatch for warrants, which showed Hensley had a violation of probation warrant in Loudon County. Hensley was placed into custody and transported to jail. At the jail, deputies search Hensley and located a prescription bottle with Hensley’s name, containing 4.1 grams of what was believed to be marijuana.
• David Franklin Thomas, 27, Loudon, was charged with aggravated assault and held on $10,000 bond.
Nov. 30
• Christie Elizabeth Cox, 44, Knoxville, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange of a Schedule II substance and simple possession/casual exchange of a Schedule VI substance and held on $4,000 bond. LCSO Deputies Cody Bengel and Marshall Lynn responded to Browder Hollow Road in reference to a harassment call. Upon arrival, Bengel observed Cox in the yard. Cox said she had been threatened that her throat would be cut with a knife. “Christie Cox appeared delusional as she continued with what she stated,” Bengel wrote in a report. Cox gave consent to a search of her property. Bengel located a matchbox in her purse containing a marijuana cigarette and a baggy of a brown powdery substance. Cox was taken into custody and deputies spoke with occupants at two separate residences that said no altercation had occurred. LCSO Narcotics Detective Marty Stanley tested the brown powdery substance with TruNarc, which came back positive for fentanyl.
• Morgan Christina Vittatoe, 23, Rock Hill, S.C., was charged with driving under the influence and released on $5,000 bond.
• Jeffrey Hayden Waldrop, 23, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and simple possession/casual exchange of a Schedule VI substance and released on $2,500 bond.
Dec. 1
• Joshua Shawn Coffman, 18, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held on $2,500 bond.
• Robert John Davis, 50, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $7,500 bond.
• Melanie Suzanne Webb, 40, Loudon, was charged with assault and held on $2,500 bond.
Dec. 2
• Damian Rashawn Whiting, 22, Atlanta, Ga., was charged with domestic assault-felony, vandalism and interference with an emergency call and held without bond. Lenoir City Police Officer Andrew Lee was dispatched to McGhee Square in reference to a physical domestic call. A woman said Whiting came into her residence and began to argue. During the argument, the woman said Whiting took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her TV and threw her game console into the bathtub. Whiting also grabbed the woman’s phone and threw it on the ground. Whiting then fled the scene. “The victim advised she believes the offender broke her phone to keep her from calling 911 for assistance,” Lee wrote in a report. Total damage is estimated to be $1,050. The incident occurred in front of the woman’s three children.
