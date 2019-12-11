Colby Shane Cannon, 30, has pleaded guilty to two counts of premeditated first-degree murder a month before he was scheduled to go to trial for the June 2017 shooting.
Cannon pleaded guilty Wednesday in Roane County Courthouse criminal court before Judge Jeff Wicks. He must serve 51 years before the possibility of parole.
“Just because he’s eligible for parole in 51 years doesn’t mean he gets released if he lives that long,” Russell Johnson, 9th Judicial District attorney general, said.
Cannon was set for trial Jan. 8, 2020, in Loudon County.
“The best part is not having to put the children of Mr. Cannon and the families of the victims through a trial reliving that day and the circumstances of that day,” Jimmy Davis, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy, said. “We’re just glad he pled guilty and made it a lot easier on the family. We’re just hopeful that the victims’ families can try to move forward and this be a little bit of closure for them.”
Cannon in June 2017 called 911 saying he had shot his fiancee and sister outside his house at 6071 White Wing Road. At the time, Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider said Cannon claimed an altercation with his sister and fiancee prior to the shooting.
Bethany McKenzie was pronounced dead at the scene and Taylor Creamer, the sister, later died after being transported to the hospital.
An incident report notes Cannon and McKenzie were arguing while driving with three children in Lenoir City, which led to McKenzie exiting the vehicle at the intersection of U.S. Highways 321 and 11. McKenzie contacted Creamer for a ride home. When the two arrived at the residence where Cannon had brought the three children, another argument began inside the home. Cannon retrieved a 9mm Smith and Wesson, followed the two into the yard and fired shots.
Cannon will serve his time in the Lois M. DeBerry Special Needs Facility in Nashville.
For Johnson’s office, the decision was big.
“It’s huge for us. He’s been incarcerated the entire time. He never made bond. He’s been in jail,” Johnson said. “... He will be on suicide watch and that’s the reason the recommendation was made for him to go back to special needs.”
Cannon also faced three counts of aggravated child abuse, but those charges were dropped.
“In this case everything runs pretty much concurrently because it all happened as one pretty much instantaneous event or occurrence,” Johnson said. “A couple of the charges may have been harder to make because there was only one child I think that really saw or we think may have seen and come out. The others were inside not where they could see it happen. ... I hope it provides closure for the family. A strong statement from the mother of one of the victims and grandmother of their remaining children that laid it all out there about the pain they were suffering with their loss. I think he stepped up and did the right thing.”
Before court adjourned, Cannon and the victims’ families were given an opportunity to speak.
Cannon spoke for about three minutes.
“I know words can never change what I have done and words cannot express how sorry I am for my actions,” he said. “I never planned to do this. I made a terrible decision in a split second. It is a moment I replay in my head every day. I’m unable to forgive myself and feel it is unfair to ask for forgiveness.”
Lenoir City resident Vickie Rogers, the mother of McKenzie, thanked Cannon for pleading guilty to prevent the children reliving the incident.
“This is what you took from us,” Rogers said while holding a photo. “This is what you took from those babies. You left five children without mothers and you will never make me believe that it was a spur-of-the-moment thing. ... And I know for my own sanity that I will one day have to forgive you for what you did.”
Johnson’s office was represented by Robert Edwards and Jonathan Edwards.
Cannon was represented by attorney Robert Kurtz of Knoxville.
