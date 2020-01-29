Nearly 100 farmers from Loudon County and greater Knoxville descended Thursday on First Baptist Church in Lenoir City for the third annual East Tennessee Grain and Soybean Conference.
The University of Tennessee Extension offered various programs and presentations throughout the morning that covered topics ranging from pesticides to safely operating farming equipment.
“We’re becoming a grain farming area here, whereas 10 years ago we didn’t grow as much grain as we do now,” John Goddard, Loudon County UT Extension agent, said. “Because some of the dairies have gone out and some of these guys have picked up grain farming, so it’s more of an educational thing for them. Growing grain, it is a tough thing right now with the weeds and the disease pressure that we have out there and keeping these guys updated on things that are available and products that we can use safely to grow our farm products. We’re kind of in the hub right here and got grain farms all around this county and Knox County and south of here as well.”
Grain and soybean production has become more relevant in Loudon County over the last decade because of the decline in dairy farming.
“In Loudon County, there’s quite a bit of row crop production,” Neal Denton, UT Extension co-director, said. “You’ve got a significant dairy interest in Loudon and Monroe counties, which uses a lot of corn for soilage. You’ve got several people around that grow 4,000 or 5,000 acres of grain just for grain production — they have the land resources in this area. It’s definitely down from what it once was because we’ve become more urban, but there are a few, maybe a 100, 150 of larger row crop farmers throughout East Tennessee, and we’ve picked this location to house it because we’re kind of in a good middle right off the interstate, so people coming from the edge of the plateau and north and south can meet here.”
Several county farmers were in attendance, including 2019 UT Extension Nonirrigated Soybean Production contest winners Josh Watson and Jacob Richesin. Watson took first place, while Richesin placed second.
Soybean is mainly processed for oil but is also commonly used as a food source.
“We’re not dairy anymore, so we’re mostly corn and soybean,” Watson said. “It’s a cash crop. The big thing is we’re waiting on the China ordeal. ... They extract the oil from it because the oil is what makes everything run. They extract the oil and what’s left is the byproduct.”
“It’s getting better, it seems a little bit,” Richesin added. “Yeah, they make tons of stuff out of the soybean oil. They feed a lot of it to chickens and cows around here, so that’s where we get a lot of beef and chicken.”
One of the main issues local row crop farmers face is the influx of weeds.
Organizers and farmers discussed the effects and research of Dicamba, which is a benzoic acid herbicide that controls annual and perennial broadleaf weeds in grain crops.
Farmers were able to complete a Dicamba certification training course at the end of the conference.
“Typically, it would kill soybeans,” Denton said. “They put genes in certain soybeans that will allow the Dicamba to be sprayed over the top and it wouldn’t affect the soybean, so they put resistance into that plant. Some people are not planting soybeans that don’t have that Dicamba gene in it, so you have to have a field next to yours that doesn’t have that gene it ... you spray it at the wrong time or with the wrong amount of chemical, it could drift over and harm another crop, or it could drift over and harm say a vegetable garden or a landscape plant. We just want to be sure all of our producers are using it safely for themselves and for everybody around them.”
UT Extension will to continue to offer educational and outreach programs to area farmers.
“Our goal here is to educate farmers who are producing a crop to do the best job they possibly can with the given resources they have,” Adam Hopkins, UT Extension area specialist, said. “With row crops, different weeds have become a bigger pressure, so challenges that we had 10 years ago are different than challenges we have now. We put these groups together, these meetings together in order to bring in the specialists to actually help the farmers and bring that knowledge to them so they can put that to use on their operation, hopefully, to make their operation better and more profitable.”
