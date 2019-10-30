A Lenoir City man and woman are facing charges after a domestic dispute.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brandon Dishner responded to Cress Lane for a 911 hang-up call at 10:05 p.m. Oct. 21. When dispatch called the number back, Dorothy Glennita Payne, 35, confirmed the address and asked dispatch to send someone.
Dishner spoke with Jarvis Darrell Payne, 37, who was sitting inside a vehicle parked in the driveway. He then spoke with Dorothy Payne, who asked Dishner not to let Jarvis Payne back inside the residence.
“(Dorothy Payne) was visually shaken and had been crying,” Dishner wrote in a report.
Dorothy Payne said she and Jarvis Payne had been arguing. Dishner observed multiple discolored bruises on her arms and legs.
Dishner said the woman claimed she had been physically abused for the last 10 years. She also feared for her safety and for children in the house.
The victim showed Dishner multiple holes in the walls and doors of the residence.
LCSO Sgt. Jerramie Bowen arrived and got the woman in touch with a domestic violence shelter. Jarvis Payne was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $2,000 bond.
At 1:52 a.m., Bowen responded to Cress Lane in Lenoir City about a juvenile issue. Bowen spoke again with Dorothy Payne, who said a child was lying about her hitting him because LCSO had taken Jarvis Payne into custody earlier for domestic assault-misdemeanor.
The child said after LCSO left the residence earlier that Dorothy Payne continued to drink and became upset because she couldn’t find her phone. After finding the phone, Dorothy Payne asked the child to call “him.”
“(The child) asked who ‘him’ was, and (Dorothy Payne) went to her room and came out with a belt,” Bowen wrote in a report. “She then hit (the child) in the side and the head with the metal part of the belt.”
The child had a small cut on the top of his head.
Bowen wrote that Dorothy Payne was so intoxicated Bowen was unable to understand her. After placing Dorothy Payne under arrest, Bowen contacted the Department of Children’s Services. DCS representatives arrived on scene to do an emergency removal of the child.
Dorothy Payne was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $2,000 bond.
Oct. 21
• Isaac Joshua Atkins, 28, Maryville, was charged with failure to appear and held on $8,000 bond.
• Nathaniel Wayne Crass, 34, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• William Nathaniel Goley, 46, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of sex offender registry and held without bond.
• Joshua Worth Hughes, 38, Sweetwater, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and burglary and held on $62,000 bond.
• Christopher Jacob Merrell, 20, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $10,000 bond.
Oct. 22
• John Eric Greene, 38, Tellico Plains, was charged with violation of probation and held on $3,000 bond.
• Dealen Shane Valentine, 20, Knoxville, was charged with a municipal court capias and failure to appear and held without bond.
Oct. 23
• Marsha Evonne Clark, 42, Harriman, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• John Raymond Jacobs, 40, Loudon, was charged with a juvenile court attachment and released on $150 bond.
• Donavan Clarence Sexton, 20, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and simple possession/casual exchange and released on $3,500 bond.
Oct. 24
• Marisa Lee Ford, 29, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and held without bond.
• Taylor Stewart Smith, 43, Lumberton, Miss., was charged with driving under the influence and held without bond.
Oct. 25
• Elijah Daniel O’Neal, 38, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and held without bond.
• Kenny Lee Ariks, 34, Kingston, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $3,000 bond.
• Shelyn Nichole Collier, 30, Kingston, was charged with theft of property and theft and released on $1,000 bond.
• Lisa Ann Davis, 56, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,500 bond. Lenoir City Police Officer Jordan Samuels was dispatched for an intoxicated driver who had exited Interstate 75 North at the 81 mile marker and turned right onto U.S. Highway 321 South. A witness said a blue Chevy was “all over the road and almost hit construction barrels while driving on Highway 321 South,” Samuels wrote in a report. Samuels observed the vehicle in question pass his vehicle at Hickman Street. Samuels was able to get behind the vehicle, observing the driver, Davis, had left her turn signal on, crossed over the right line twice and nearly struck construction barrels. Samuels initiated his lights and siren to stop the vehicle, but Davis ignored the lights and sirens and continued onto the intersection of U.S. Highway 321 South and McGhee Boulevard. Davis parked in the roadway between Ingles and McDonald’s. Samuels identified Davis and performed a test that indicated she had “lack of smooth pursuit as well as distinct and sustained nystagmus at maximum deviation in both eyes.” Davis was unable to perform the walk and turn or the one leg stand due to balance issues. “During investigation, Lisa stated that she went to the methadone clinic after work and took a dose there before heading home,” Samuels wrote. “I observed that Lisa appeared to be disoriented and confused as to what was going on.”
• Michelle Leann Gonzalez, 46, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and held without bond.
• Travis Lee Huffman, 37, Lenoir City, was charged with a criminal court capias and released on $10,000 bond.
• Donald Isacc Williams, 41, Old Fort, was charged with theft of property and forgery and released on $4,000 bond.
Oct. 26
• Kenna Marie Foster, 36, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence and released without bond.
Oct. 27
• Jacob Elibra Henderson, 31, Knoxville, was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of property and released on $12,000 bond. LCPD Officer Jamie Pistole was dispatched to West Broadway Street in reference to a suspicious vehicle and person on the property. LCPD Sgt. Brad Rayfield was first on scene and talked with Henderson, who said he had stopped to look at a truck that was in the parking lot in the process of being restored. The truck was a red 1995 F-350 with no bed. The owner of an auto body business was called to the scene because officers noticed “in plain view” a box of parts in the passenger side of Henderson’s vehicle. The owner confirmed the parts in Henderson’s car belonged to the truck in his parking lot. Henderson was detained for further investigation. Some of the items were still in the original packaging, and the owner provided receipts for the items he had purchased. Henderson stated he had gotten the box from the ground beside the truck and not from inside the truck. “The box and the items were completely dry,” Pistole wrote in a report. “It had been raining 30 minutes prior to the call and all areas of the ground around and under the truck were wet. The title to the truck was also located in the box.” The title was originally in the truck’s glove box, and the glove box had been left open. Two witnesses across the street said they saw Henderson inside the truck.
• Clayton Gene Jarrard, 29, Loudon, was charged with criminal trespass and held on $2,000 bond.
• Marco Antonio-Espino Munoz, 25, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Christopher Bradley Redmond, 22, Lenoir City, was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication and held on $2,000 bond.
