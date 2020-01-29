Lenoir City High School educators will soon have another way to get students ready for life after graduation through a Work Ethic Diploma for career and technical education.
Lenoir City Board of Education on Thursday approved the effort 4-0, with board members Matthew Coleman and Mitch Ledbetter motioning and seconding, respectively. Board member Bobby Johnson Sr. was absent.
The diploma will go into effect next school year, Mark Weeks, LCHS assistant principal and CTE director, said.
“Through CTE we are developing pathways that are introducing kids to careers in middle school, even as young as elementary, and then when they’re at the high school they’re taking CTE courses that are preparing them hopefully for their career,” Weeks said. “During that they’re having dual-enrollment experiences, getting some industry certifications and connecting them to work-based learning and employment once they leave us. This Work Ethics Diploma is recognized by the state as way to sort of vouch for our kids that it is meeting employment standards.
“... We are hoping that by talking to industries and businesses in the region that we can get them to recognize this and possibly set up a deal where it may not get the student a job, but at least they’ll get a look. They’ll not put that resume over in that stack and go, ‘Ah, they’re just high school kids’,” he added.
Chip Orr, LCHS principal, considered the diploma another opportunity to help students compete in the workforce.
“What it does it allows them to hit the job market with something in hand that says, ‘I’m good candidate to be a good employee,’ I guess if that makes sense,” Orr said. “They’ve shown that they’re going to be dependable, reliable, drug-free. It’s something that demonstrates to a company that they’ve got those skills already in place.”
The Work Ethic Diploma started as part of the Tennessee Labor Education Alignment Program, which is an initiative that aims to ensure graduating skilled workers are ready for jobs offered by employers and industry. According to the LEAP Work Ethic Diploma website, there are 40 employers who recognize the credential.
Fourteen standards will be evaluated, including attendance, CTE coursework, overall grade-point average and discipline. Points vary based on the level of efficiency in each standard. According to the diploma, a student must receive a minimum of 20 points and a regular high school diploma to earn the Work Ethic Diploma.
“It’ll be voluntary,” Weeks said. “It’s just an endorsement on their diploma, not a special kind of diploma or anything like that. It’s just you’ll get your LCHS diploma and then we’ll put this seal of approval kind of thing on it.”
Of 126 LCHS juniors asked about the program, 55 were interested and another 61 said “maybe.”
“I think once we actually sit down and talk with them and go through the process, I believe it’ll be closer there with the maybes and yeses than the nots,” Weeks said.
The hope is to have the program ready to start for incoming seniors.
“It’s kind of a capstone accomplishment on your diploma,” he said. “Now, you can be — obviously, it will be something we will share with incoming eighth-graders and all the other students because you’re going to look at GPA requirements and you’ll have to kind of schedule ahead to do the dual enrollments and getting classes and stuff that offer these. We’ll kind of grandfather these kids in and give them a chance and then incoming students and current students below junior year will start building that portfolio.”
In other action, Lenoir City Board of Education members:
• Approved a special education teaching assistant interim position.
• Moved forward with professional leave, fundraising and field trip requests.
