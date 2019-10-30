A Loudon County Sheriff’s Office employee has been demoted after recording himself on social media platform TikTok while on duty and in uniform.
Patrick Upton posted videos containing inappropriate lyrics while on duty, according to an LCSO news release.
Sheriff Tim Guider said Upton’s video contained offensive and inappropriate lyrics, and he was “displaying sheriff’s office insignia, in his assigned office.”
Upton’s decision to post the videos “was an extremely poor representation of this agency and the values that we expect of our employees,” Guider said.
Guider first became aware of the video while on vacation Oct. 23 when his wife received a link to one of Upton’s postings. Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis also called Guider to inform him about the videos.
“By the end of the day, I had made a decision that it was just certainly not appropriate for any officer, really, but particularly Patrick and his position,” Guider said.
An investigation was launched into the videos and Upton was interviewed.
“Not all videos were in bad taste, but some of them were,” Guider said. “Those were the ones I was most concerned about, just inappropriate language and him in his office in his uniform. He was by himself, but still. I’ll say this, too. He has taken full responsibility for it and he agrees that it was inappropriate and unbecoming of him, and I think he is certainly sorry that he did it.”
Upton was relieved of his supervisory position in LCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division and was demoted Thursday to the rank of detective sergeant.
He released a statement Monday regarding his demotion.
“I have been a full-time officer since 1986,” Upton said. “I did not intend to do anything detrimental and I think everyone knows me knows that’s true, including the person or persons that has pushed this to this point. I made some videos that weren’t meant to harm anyone but I should have used better judgment but I’m human. I have a lot of support from people — even from ones I’ve have arrested.
“I’m going to move on and keep on doing what I do best and that’s investigations,” he added. “I would like to thank everyone that has called or texted in support of me. Now the part about me making fun of domestic violence is not true. It’s just the opposite. I have never seen anything take off like this, but again I should have never done any of them and tried to get them off earlier. But other than that I’m moving on, thank you. Also if anyone is wondering, I’ve had one writeup in 32 years. No other demotions, suspensions firings at all.”
Upton said he is trying to move forward and focus on a current homicide case he is handling.
The videos have been deleted from Upton’s social media accounts, Guider said in a release.
Davis is now supervising the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations Division.
