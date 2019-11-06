LCSO promoting Yellow DOT Program

Placing a decal on the rear window on the driver’s side of a vehicle and putting a folder containing medical and personal information inside a glove compartment can save a life.
The Yellow Department of Transportation Program works to benefit both first responders and crash victims by making those on scene aware of all necessary information about the victim through on-hand information, found in a yellow envelope in the glove compartment, expediting the treatment process.
“It is emergency medical information,” Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jeff Russell said. “What we do is we go to an organized event, whether it’s a church organized event, like we did CarFit the other day (in Tellico Village). We’re going to use this on our patrol car units, too. … (The folder) goes in this yellow envelope and goes in the dash, and then we put this sticker on the back corner of your car so if you’re involved in an accident, then the first responders know to go to the dash and find this information.”
The medical information sheet covers emergency contacts, recent surgeries, medications, hospital preference, insurance and physician information. Participants also place a photo of themselves within the documents for further identification.
Russell said the Yellow DOT Program started two years ago, but LCSO is working to implement Yellow DOT decals and information in patrol cars and within the community. Russell and LCSO Lt. Michael Watkins attended a training program that highlighted the Yellow DOT, and the duo found it a necessity.
“We’re actually going to put it in every unit of our fleet,” Russell said. “Hopefully no accidents happen, but if an accident happens, we also want that first responder to know. Our guys are going to know about it, and EMS are trained in it. Fire department’s trained in it. They know what to look for.”
Watkins said the program can decrease the amount of time it takes to contact officers’ loved ones during an emergency.
“If they’re involved in a bad accident or whatever, we have all their information at the sheriff’s office as far as in the office in their file and their wife or husband or whatever of that sort, but by the time we’ve sent somebody to the office to get that information if it’s after hours and all that, we’ve wasted a bunch of time instead of it being right in the glove box where we can call one of their wives or husbands and say, ‘Hey, we’re en route to pick you up. Such and such has been in an accident and we’re going to take you to the hospital’,” Watkins said.
LCSO has used community outreach to let others know about the program.
“We’re going to be doing this when different organizations call,” Russell said. “I’m actually going to one of the assisted living areas next week, and they’re fairly new to this facility. Most of their clients drive where they’re at, so I’m going to go there and demonstrate and show them what we do and see if anybody’s interested.”
Russell and Watkins said they have yet to use the Yellow DOT on patrol.
“It’s not as spread as often as what we like,” Russell said. “We did something over 20 CarFit cars. About 26 or 27 cars coming through CarFit that we assisted STAYinTV with, we had three cars come through that already had the Yellow DOT on it. The word is out there, we’re just trying to get the word out there more.”
Watkins believes the envelope would have been useful for critical situations.
“Me, myself, I’ve had numerous times on patrol with someone having a bad wreck in a vehicle accident and trying to find a loved one or significant other or something like that to get a hold of to one either find out who the person is or to let the family know they need to go to the hospital,” he said. “This just makes that so much quicker than having to hunt for everything. That yellow envelope should be in the glove box. The sticker’s on the back of the car. ... You should be able to go up to it and find the closest person they want called in case of an emergency.”
Seeing the Yellow DOT decal can also assist with officers pulling drivers over.
“I’ll say in several cases in the past where I’ll be following someone and think they’re an intoxicated driver, but it actually turned out to be a medical condition where they may be diabetic or something,” Watkins said. “Instead of me having to do field sobriety tests to determine it, if I’m behind the car and I see that Yellow DOT on the back, it’s already got that in my head, like, ‘Hey, it could be a medical condition,’ which I always asked anyway.”
The Tennessee Department of Transportation provides the yellow decals and envelopes for free, which can be picked up at LCSO.
“I would recommend everyone should think about getting one and being involved in this,” Russell said. “We are limited, but not limited to the supply. We have to keep record of how many we use because we have to turn that in to get more. We don’t have thousands on hand, but we have several on hand. We’re not set up here to do that yet. We’re doing it through organizations, and it’s more a captive audience and being able to do this. If anybody, any organizations that has interest in getting us to come in and speak, do this for their members, they can contact me or Lt. Michael Watkins.
“This is very strongly supported by Sheriff (Tim) Guider and Chief (Jimmy) Davis in getting this out to the public and for our officers to know the emergency personnel — make it safer for everybody,” he added. “It could save a life.”
