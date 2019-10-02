LCSO chief deputy graduates FBI academy

As Jimmy Davis was called to walk up and receive a diploma for graduating the FBI National Academy, he couldn’t help but feel a sense of accomplishment.
Davis, chief deputy with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, was part of a 256-person class that started in July and spanned 10 weeks. His graduation was Sept. 13 in Quantico, Virginia.
The academy is a professional study course for United States and international law enforcement representatives nominated by agency heads. Participation is by invitation only.
“We did 10 weeks of wide instruction and seminars dealing from basically some pretty infamous crimes that have happened — Las Vegas shooting, the Amish school,” Davis said. “We actually had individuals that were directly involved in some of those. One of our classmates was actually one of the SWAT commanders during the Pulse night club shooting in Orlando.”
Coursework focused on forensic science, law, behavioral science, leadership, communication, health and fitness and understanding terrorism and terrorist mindsets.
Davis estimated there were 35 countries represented.
“We had every department everywhere from 30 officers to 30,000 officers,” he said. “We had three representatives from New York Police Department that has almost 40,000 officers.
Of course, obviously their operation is a little different than ours, but some of the same takeaways they use in their big operations we can use here, and that was the main thing.”
Participants go through “pretty rigorous” physical fitness classes that ultimately leads up to the 6.1-mile Yellow Brick Road through the woods with obstacles.
“We do at least three to four physical fitness classes a week where we have minimums that we have to meet or surpass,” Davis said. “We have a challenge every week where to do that leads up to a 6.1-mile obstacle course run, which I was unable to complete because I was injured in the seventh week during a PT session.”
Davis sprained his ankle. Despite not doing the 6.1-mile trek, he was still able to graduate. Hopes are to go back later this year to finish.
As part of his class, Davis traveled to New York City to look in on compstat training with New York Police Department.
“It’s I guess someone of that magnitude in that large of a department, they all come together and they go over trends and issues that they’ve had, and that’s every week,” he said. “My roommate was actually from Metro Nashville and they do the exact same thing. ... In New York it’s a bigger scale and it’s pretty much the hot seat where you have all the chiefs and assistant chiefs all sitting around and they say, ‘OK, you’re up next week for compstat going over all your outbreak of burglaries. What have you done about it?’”
Davis is the first representative from LCSO to graduate the academy.
“It’s a huge deal because I’ve been wanting to go for a while and just timing I wasn’t able to go and Sheriff Guider saw fit that it would benefit me as a person but the department as well in my position as chief deputy to bring the knowledge that I learned there and apply it to our department from starting at the top and working our way down,” Davis said.
“Mainly I wanted to work on myself more than anything — have better leadership skills, better management skills with how to run a sheriff’s office,” he added. “It really exposed some of the shortcomings that I feel that I have and things I can improve on. I have other colleagues from around the world that I can call on if there’s a situation, whether it’s a policy issue, a personnel issue, I can call 250 people and say, ‘Hey, everybody’s experienced this. How did you handle it?’”
Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider was happy Davis could attend.
“... In the mid-90s, I had an opportunity to go but I chose not to simply because I was the sheriff and didn’t want to be gone that long and it just kind of slipped away. But the opportunity arose about a year ago with the FBI trainer in Knoxville,” Guider said. “He had an invitation to us because he learned that Loudon County (Sheriff’s Office) had never sent anybody. He talked to Jimmy and myself and we decided it would be a good opportunity for not only the department but for Jimmy.”
Davis hopes his graduation will pave the way for others.
“I think in the future we’ll probably send (someone),” he said. “Timing is a big thing. There was an opportunity to go last year where we’ve got the jail going and I had an opportunity to go in January session and, of course, that’s when all the budget happens and luckily I was able to work it out after the budget was done. ... I see the benefit, obviously the sheriff sees the benefit. What I do with that knowledge will really determine how soon we send somebody.”
