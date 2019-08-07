New and returning students of Lenoir City High School huddled Thursday in front of the auditorium, picture-ready, catching up on summer shenanigans and anticipating a dose of what the upcoming school year will hold with the help of Panther Day.
LCHS Principal Chip Orr said Panther Day came about as an alternative to the typical school registration day.
“We started it because we were wasting class time to have kids’ pictures made, to buy parking passes, to get information about clubs, stuff like that,” Orr said. “We decided that we would take registration day — that was a day that nobody came. It was the first official day of school, but nobody came on that day, unless they were new and needed to register as a new student.
“So we decided to take that day and set it up with kids coming in to get their pictures made, get their parking passes, do some housekeeping things, get them out of the way at the very beginning of the year,” he added. “That’s kind of how it all started. It’s worked well for us and I think the kids appreciate it, too. One time for parking pass day we had kids come in, they were out here at 5 in the morning tailgating to get their parking pass. It was something. This has worked out a lot better.”
Students have ample time to roam the commons area and check out various club tables, sign up for a parking pass and pre-order a yearbook at a discounted price.
Panther Day has also served to ease the worries freshmen who have yet to navigate the halls of their new school.
“The freshmen run through a mock schedule,” Kellye Renker, English teacher, said. “They go to each of their classes and then to the cafeteria. It gives them an opportunity to go walk through their schedule without 1,200 people being here and go to the cafeteria, try out their lunch number so that on the actual first day of school they’re the most comfortable they can be.”
Though the day is designed for new students to follow the schedules that will become their new daily routine starting this week, some students still worry if the day has prepared them.
“I don’t know what to expect,” Faith Malcuit, freshman, said.
Seasoned students who have been through the rounds of Panther Day now view the event as a time to get back into gear.
“It’s a fun chaotic,” Summer Grubb, junior, said. “It’s chaotic in the sense that there’s new people, so I’m always looking for more faces.”
For the new school year, Grubb said she is excited about “seeing old friends and meeting new ones.”
“I made a lot of connections over the summer, and I look forward to seeing them again,” she said.
Teachers and administration prepared for the school year well before Panther Day.
“We’ve done a lot of things scheduling-wise because we’re anticipating a much bigger number than we’re used to here,” Orr said. “As far as administration is concerned, we’ve been doing some work to try to prepare us to do a better job evaluating teachers as the year goes on so we can give them some better feedback, just hone their craft and get better at their jobs. They’re already really, really good at them, but we could always get better.”
Renker said her summer preparation consisted of “lesson planning, getting my classroom ready, getting some rest so that I can actually have the energy to do what I need to do.”
