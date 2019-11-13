LCHS students win big

Competition was fierce for Lenoir City High School engineering students at the Oct. 24 University of Tennessee’s Engineering Day.
Senior Kassie Welden wanted to uphold her first-place position in the Balsa Bridge Build competition from last year. Seniors Nicolas McClelland and Joel Matias wanted to outdo class peers in the Water Filtration competition.
Both goals were achieved, but under different circumstances.
“We were really looking forward to the competition,” McClelland said. “We heard about it, and we were like, ‘That sounds really interesting.’ We didn’t really have a lot of time to prepare, but we went in there, and they told us about the river alongside UT has problems with flooding, so they wanted to find the perfect mixture.”
While other schools knew what the competition would entail, McClelland and Matias were unsure what to expect at Engineering Day.
“It was kind of neat because some of the schools had been informed of what the competition was, so they’d been practicing,” Dave Woerner, LCHS pre-engineering teacher, said. “Our guys didn’t know anything about what it was we were doing.”
The goal was to create a water filtration device based on a scenario regarding Knoxville’s pollution runoff into the Tennessee River.
“They gave us this small demo with demos of mulch and sand and these rocks, and we had to find the best way to get the most water out of it, filtrated water,” Matias said. “We spent our time thinking about how that would work. We didn’t know the materials beforehand. We just went into it.”
Thinking through water’s various principles and creating a homogeneous mixture were the keys for the duo winning overall.
“The one thing we really wanted to do was beat the other team from this high school because there were four of us, and we split off into two groups, so it wasn’t so much, ‘We want to win this competition’,” Matias said with a laugh. “We looked forward to being there and doing all of it, but we didn’t expect to win all of it.”
For Welden, upholding her first place title of the Balsa Bridge Build in 2018 was a priority. She spent time outside of class working on the bridge and making tweaks from last year’s design.
“Last year, in our principles of engineering class, we spend a lot of the end of the class building bridges,” she said. “I would think of a thing and put it all together and test it, and that didn’t work. Then, I’d put another thing together, test it and just keep repeating until I found out the best ratio and how much weight it would hold versus how much it weighed.
“Last year, I just focused on how much weight it could hold, but at the UT competition, there’s a maximum,” she added. “It can only go to 55 pounds, so you get your ratio from that. I won last year by a large margin because it was a different idea from everyone else’s. This coming up year, I knew people were going to be like, ‘Oh, we saw what number one was. We’re going to duplicate it.’ So I made a few changes. For the roadbed, you have to have a Hot Wheels car go across your bridge, so I took it and made it paper thin. I sanded it down as low as it could go.”
Welden’s bridge weighed a mere 20 grams but could hold 55 pounds.
She estimates she’s built more than 20 bridges in her past two years of competition trial and error.
“I’ll build them, come in in the morning, come in and test them, come in a couple weeks later, come and test them, and see what I need to do to make it a little bit better,” she said.
Woerner said the success is a boost for students and the school.
“One of the things that they benefit from by competing and winning, especially — they’re going to be asking me to write letters of recommendation for scholarships, and that is something that looks good,” Woerner said. “To go to UT, they had to be a member of the Pre-Engineering Skills USA organization. They’re active in that organization. They’ve competed at UT in competitions. They took first place. It all looks good for admission to college to an engineering school as well as scholarships, too.”
More than 1,700 students from 60 schools competed in the day’s various competitions.
“To us, it’s really important that we won that because we went in there, just trying to have fun, and we won a UT competition,” Matias said. “It blows the roof as to expectation in what we can do.”
