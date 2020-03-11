LCHS Science Olympiad takes third place

Lenoir City High School’s first Science Olympiad team is preparing for the state tournament after a successful regional tournament.
Steven Code was hired at LCHS this year to teach engineering. Code was involved in Science Olympiad at his previous school and introduced it to students at LCHS, Mark Weeks, career and technical education director and assistant principal, said.
Weeks said students got “really excited” about the new program, and Code is “doing a wonderful job.”
The team competed in a regional tournament Feb. 22 at Middle Tennessee State University. Students brought home third place out of 14 teams.
“We had tears and we had celebrations and by the end of the day, everybody was feeling great,” Code said.
Code commended students on their dedication to the team and performance in the 24 events that spanned “everything from building and engineering to health science, astronomy, mapping.” Students spent hours outside of school working on their projects.
Students shared a passion for preparation.
“I feel like for the most of us, our love of science has been a huge factor,” Kayley DeMasellis, team member, said. “Like, Riley (Davis) is really interested in chemistry so she’s going into chemical engineering. … Most of us are just really interested in science and the fields that we’re going into are STEM-related fields so that automatically puts us more into it.”
Code’s strategy was to cover multiple events to gain as many points as possible. Some of the event categories, such as mapping, are not taught at LCHS, and Code had to ask for volunteers for last-minute signups.
Connor Chapman, team member, competed in the geological mapping event despite learning about the competition two weeks before the tournament. Chapman placed second in the event with teammate Melissa Willis because of their commitment to study outside of school.
“This is a Nashville competition,” Code said. “The events are very, very high rigor so they are geared so that college-level kids would have a hard time with it. That makes me very proud that we did as well as we did. ... We gathered up the points for being able to go on to (the state tournament), and we’re so excited about being able to go on to state. Now what we’re doing, we’ve got until (April) 25, that’s it. We have from now until then to learn from our mistakes from (Feb. 22) and make sure that everything is very professional.”
The team will compete at the state tournament April 25 at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. A schedule of events and a map of where they will be hosted can be found at www.tnscioly.utk.edu.
“We’re just taking more time to prepare and understand what we need to do because before we just had a general understanding of this is what needs to happen, now we have the full rule book, like, this is what it’s like,” Kassie Welden, LCHS Science Olympiad team member, said. “We can do it. Let’s go to nationals.”
