LCES celebrates kindness

Kindness was a first priority at Lenoir City Elementary School recently during The Great Kindness Challenge.
The challenge originated with the Kids for Peace organization to help combat bullying, but the effort has become a promotion of random acts of kindness, Don Maloney, LCES principal, said.
This year’s theme was, “Be the ‘I’ in kind.” Arlene Anderson, LCES school counselor, said students made big letters that spelled out “kind” and they stood where the “I” should have been and took photos.
“We try and support students in looking for the good in each other and for the good in situations instead of, you know, we’re all human, and so many times we tend to default to the not so good,” Maloney said. “This is an opportunity to try to strengthen that notion that all of us are good and we all do things and sometimes it’s the little things that we overlook and during this two-week period we stress that even the smallest things that are acts of kindness we want to acknowledge.”
The challenge lasted two weeks in February, and students received points for showing kindness to others.
Anderson was proud of the involvement from students, who earned more than 2,000 acts of kindness despite being absent for illness and weather.
Acts of kindness include anything from holding the door open for someone to smiling at 25 people to playing with a new friend. During school hours, teachers keep an eye on students and keep track of completed acts of kindness. Parents can keep track at home.
“We have little coupons where if they’re somewhere in the building and somebody else sees somebody doing something, they give them a coupon and they take it back to their class and the teacher keeps up with it, and then the teacher turns it into me and I display it all on a bulletin board,” Anderson said.
LCES has participated in the challenge for four years.
“The first year that we had it it was like 800, then the second year I think it was 1,200. Last year it was 1,600,” Anderson said.
While participation from students is key, Anderson also recognizes the importance of teachers. She credits some of the increase to teachers getting better at recognizing and acknowledging acts of kindness. LCES even created a second, similar challenge for faculty and staff.
“Our social committee decided to do hearts to each other, faculty to faculty, staff to staff,” Maloney said. “So we added that in during the same time period, although it wasn’t actually a part of the kindness challenge. So faculty and staff sent nice things, nice comments to each other, so we expanded it a little more this year.”
Students enjoy the two-week emphasis.
“They just get excited about doing acts of kindness,” Anderson said. “There’s little hearts that they make. They were really excited to be the ‘I’ in kind.”
