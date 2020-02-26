Loudon County students and teachers received grants, scholarships and resources last year through the Loudon County Education Foundation.
Total contributions for 2019 exceeded $85,000 to bring LCEF’s eight-year total to $726,547.
“Obviously, that’s a large amount of money to contribute to education in Loudon County, so we’re very proud of it, being able to fund the Great Idea! Grants and the Tate and Lyle Grants — those are funds that go directly into the schools and support the curriculum with teachers’ ideas,” Michele Lewis, LCEF executive director, said. “The teachers really know the projects that are going to grab the interest of the students and just enhance the learning experience, so the community support that we get to raise the funds makes that possible for the teachers to have that resource.”
The Great Idea! Grants are supported by individual and business contributions, funds raised in the community through special events by LCEF, funds contributed from the Johnson Family Foundation and anonymous gifts. The grants provide teachers funds for classroom projects.
Applications were received in April and LCEF awarded $21,074.41 that directly benefitted more than 4,000 students.
“I’m so proud to live in a community that steps up to support education through the foundation. I’m very pleased with the opportunity our teachers have to be supported through the Great Idea! Grants, the Tate and Lyle Grants and the opportunity for Young Achievers, which the education foundation provides, is a wonderful spotlight on students and teachers,” Jeanne Barker, Lenoir City director of schools and LCEF board member, said. “Just the opportunity the education foundation provides to celebrate education in Lenoir City and Loudon County is, I think, a wonderful thing for our parents and teachers, makes it a wonderful place to live and work.”
Lenoir City Schools received more than $6,500, while Loudon County Schools totaled $14,543.29.
Lenoir City Elementary School teachers Mindi McNabb and Tami Fedor received $1,548.48 for a project focused on protecting native plants, while Lenoir City High School’s Rebekah Summers received $1,500 for her “Calculators for the English Language Classroom and Beyond” project.
“First of all, our teachers have wonderful ideas and are very creative, and all of these projects are to enhance opportunities for students in the classroom,” Barker said. “These are teacher-led projects that they have an opportunity to utilize some of their creative thoughts, and so I think that benefits instruction, as well as student engagement, so that’s a key I think.”
LCEF also funded $24,000 for Imagination Library, which is a book-gifting program that mails free books to children from birth until they begin school.
Additional funded programs also included classroom supplies, STEM camp, a Leadership Loudon County renovation project at Iva’s Place and a Graduation Coach, which is a United Way funded program.
“A lot of people think the Imagination Library is a completely free program, but, in reality, there has to be a host organization in the county for that program to be available,” Lewis said. “That’s a large commitment from our budget that we are committed to raising every year, so that is part of that and though it may be kind of the same year in and year out, we usually average about 1,900 to 1,950 kids in that program from Loudon County, and that’s about a 72 percent saturation of the population that are eligible for the books, but that’s also one of the highest percentages of involvement for the state of Tennessee.”
Barker hopes 2020 will yield similar results and classrooms will continue to expand into the community with the help of LCEF fundraisers and contributions.
“I would love to see us continue to focus on student engagement, to be able to provide more hands-on learning experience, more projects ... something called PBL, which is project-based learning,” she said. “I would like to see more opportunities for project-based learning in the classroom and the community, from collaborative projects with area businesses is what I would like to see grow. We have some of those already in Lenoir City, we have some students that are doing some web pages for some our businesses, we have students that go and provide community projects at nursing homes and those kinds of things. I would like to grow the opportunity for our students and community members to grow together.”
LCEF puts on three major fundraiser events each year, with Run LoCo the largest. The 2019 race netted nearly $22,000 for the foundation and is something Lewis plans to grow for 2020.
“Those funds don’t come in, of course, until December, so we’ll have those to contribute to the community this year, so that means the amount that we’ll be able to contribute to education will be larger for 2020,” Lewis said. “Some of that goes back to the foundations to support operation because if we’re not here and we’re not operating, then we’re not raising any money. Even though people particularly don’t like to operating, it is something that is a necessary evil, but out of that, we’ll still probably about $18,000 in addition to our normal contributions that will be available. We work really hard to raise the money throughout the year, and that’s one of our major goals this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.