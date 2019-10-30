Loudon County Solid Waste Disposal Commission is hoping to take the reins on managing its funds for various projects.
Steve Field, board chairman, presented a $45 invoice for the old Poplar Springs Landfill soil testing at the board’s meeting Oct. 15, noting that two out of the three stakeholders, which includes Loudon County Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw, Loudon Mayor Jeff Harris and Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens, have signed off on the bill.
Aikens has not approved the invoice.
In 2015, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation confirmed eight volatile organics, and to ensure contamination was prevented, the county was placed to oversee the reparation and maintenance of the property. Since then, work has been done in hopes of remediating the property.
Despite Bradshaw’s head role, conversation sparked Oct. 15 about the board gaining oversight over its funds and approving invoices.
“One of the challenges that I think we have and the processes that we have worked out with (Bradshaw) is that if there were expenditures to do work on Poplar Springs, that we needed all three entities as far as the two cities and the county, the mayors to sign off on the invoices,” Field said. “One of the things I got tonight is an invoice for $45 for some of the things that the (University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture) guy did. Buddy approved the payment. Mayor Jeff Harris, he approved it, and we haven’t heard anything from Lenoir City.”
Field said he hoped Art Stewart, board member, would ask if Aikens plans to approve the invoice.
“This commission needs to get in control if we’re going to be responsible for the funding, we should be in control of that, and I’ve said that all along,” Larry Jameson, board member, said. “That has to be relinquished by the mayor, I would think.”
Tammi Bivens, board member, expressed concern that stakeholders do not receive enough information about the invoices they sign.
“I’m not even sure that they’re aware of the entire situation,” Bivens said. “… I’m not sure that (Harris) is aware of the full details of (the invoice), like should this soil testing be covered under warranty with the contract. I’m not sure that he’s fully aware of all of that.”
All three mayors have access to the contract, Kelly Littleton-Brewster, board member, said.
Beyond stakeholders’ knowledge of the invoices, the major concern lies in the potential of the commission’s funds being drained. The funds, currently at $63,000, are supposed to be used for maintaining the site for 10 years.
“Our concern is that there’s not near enough left to cover the next 10 years of whatever may be happening,” Kevin Stevens, board attorney, said. “We can’t even get through year one without more expenditures and problems and issues.”
To fix the recurring leachate issue, Stevens said funding for repairs and future maintenance will need to be accessible, and the area needs to be tested for vegetation growth and soil pH level.
Jameson believes taking control of the funds would allow the board to be more transparent with the public as well.
“The one thing that’s hard to answer for the general public in where the funds are going, just like we did with the big money that we had,” Jameson said. “It went away. We couldn’t answer half the questions. We need to be in control of that."
The reserve fund, which once had more than $400,000, has dropped largely due to paying legal and consulting fees, Field said.
“One of the points of contention for the solid waste commission is the fact that the money that we have available for Poplar Springs is nearly expended," Field said. "I think the general belief amongst all the members of the solid waste commission is that before the end of this 10-year period is up is that money is going to be completely gone, and then what happens?”
Jameson proposed a meeting with Bradshaw, who is control of the funds, to discuss how the solid waste board can gain control.
Field said it would also be important to confirm the stakeholders know the potential consequences if the fund runs out.
Bivens suggested Aikens and Harris also attend the meeting.
“I think we have a reasonable legal argument to say, ‘These are our funds. It’s our responsibility to manage these funds’,” Stevens said. “Now, they’re going to say, ‘Well, at the end of the day, stakeholder money and stakeholder responsibility,’ which I get practically, but when I think from a pure legal standpoint, we have an obligation to control our funds for our purposes.”
Jameson and Stewart motioned and seconded, respectively, to pay the invoice. The vote passed unanimously. Board members Bruce Hamilton and John Watkins were absent.
The solid waste board will meet again 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Loudon County Courthouse Annex.
