A long-awaited contract agreement between Loudon County Solid Waste Disposal Commission and Santek Waste Services could soon be finished.
At the Sept. 10 meeting, Kevin Stevens, attorney for the solid waste board, said the agreement with Santek will soon be entering final language. He provided two copies of the second amendment to the Sanitary Landfill Operation Agreement to the board — one slashed with red print, showing the changes he had made, and a clean copy.
“I think we are extremely close at this point,” Stevens said. “Just to give you a little rundown of where things have transpired in the past month since we met, I made a fairly significant revision to the document language. Still the same substance that you’d agreed to in terms of concept for quite some time, but there were some areas that I thought needed some more clarity. Particularly, further clarifying the amended footprint of the 53 acres and a couple of other things that have evolved since the start of this negotiation.”
The contract regarding Matlock Bend Landfill has been a work in progress for four years.
Stevens informed the board he has been in contact with a lawyer from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to confirm regulations on the discussed performance bond that would not require the commission to be held liable for the 14.2 acres of “permitted but unconstructed airspace.”
Santek will determine a phased closure plan and implementation timeline that will need approval before submitting the plan to TDEC.
Larry Jameson, solid waste board commissioner, asked about the stakeholders’ demeanor in response to the contract.
“I think they were curious,” Steve Field, solid waste board chairman, said. “Nobody jumped up and said, ‘That’s a bad idea.’ Nobody said, ‘That’s a really good idea. You guys better go ahead and sign it now before Santek has a chance to change their mind.’ They were very cautious.”
Stevens agreed with Field, noting he does not believe the board has gotten “any absolute negative feedback” from stakeholders.
Kelly Littleton-Brewster, solid waste board member, and Jameson recommended the contract stipulate vehicles must use the wheel wash when exiting the facility.
John Watkins, solid waste board member, and Littleton-Brewster motioned and seconded, respectively, to allow Stevens to make any final additions to the contract. The vote was unanimous in favor.
Loudon County Solid Waste Disposal Commission meet again at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Loudon County Courthouse Annex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.