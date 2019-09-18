A Knoxville man is facing a second-degree murder charge from a January death.
At 2:30 a.m. Jan. 9, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Grimes Road for a possible overdose. LCSO Deputy Brandon Pesterfield found a female unresponsive in a shed behind the residence. Paramedics arrived and pronounced the woman dead. A witness said she and the woman went to Knoxville the night before and purchased heroin from a drug dealer known as “Chuck.”
Chuck was later identified as Charles Preston Sanders II through subsequent investigation. He was charged with second-degree murder Sept. 10.
Autopsy results revealed the victim died of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl intoxication, which was a direct result of the drug transaction completed between Sanders and the woman.
“For the most part, we conduct these investigations focusing on the drug distribution, and the distribution then leading to a possible death takes second, so our main focus is on the drug distribution to try to identify who provided the drugs that caused the death,” Brandon DeBoer, deputy director of the 9th Judicial District Task Force, said. “Then we present that case to the district attorney’s office, and see if there’s enough probable cause to charge either the second-degree homicide or some subsequent charge that would apply in that case. It really just depends on the amount of evidence that we are able to access at the time because, obviously, the victim in our case has passed away.”
DeBoer declined comment on how Sanders was located.
Sanders is being held on $250,000 bond.
Sept. 9
• Michael Shawn Cagley, 40, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and released on $10,000.
• Jamie Lee Pesterfield, 33, Harriman, was charged with failure to appear and held on $2,000 bond.
• Christopher Ray Sherill, 55, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and held on $5,000 bond.
Sept. 10
• Tracy Lynn Cassada, 47, Sweetwater, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $22,000 bond.
• Marsha Evonne Clark, 41, Harriman, was charged with criminal trespass and theft under $1,000 and held on $3,000.
• Michael James Colegrove, 25, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, sell, delivery and resale of a Schedule I substance, manufacture, sell, delivery and resale of a Schedule IV substance, reckless driving and vehicular assault and held on $91,000 bond. Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Lael Justice responded to a crash in Loudon on U.S. Highway 444. The driver, Colegrove, had been taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. “While conducting an inventory of the vehicle I found multiple scales, spoons and needles that were in the floorboard of the car,” Justice wrote in his report. A white powdery substance was found in the vehicle’s floorboard. When Justice arrived at UTMC, 24 pills of Xanax were found in Colegrove’s pocket. “After speaking to Mr. Colegrove, he stated that he had taken Xanax before he drove as well as shot up heroin,” Justice wrote a report. When asked if he would consent to a blood draw, Colegrove become “irate,” attempting to flee the hospital. Justice determined Colegrove was at fault in the accident. A search warrant was requested by the Knoxville district attorney’s office for Colegrove’s blood since he refused consent to give blood.
• Kaitlyn Marie Mills, 21, Friendsville, was charged with theft of property and manufacture, delivery, sell or possession of a Schedule II substance and held on $50,000 bond.
• Becky Juanita Viars, 49, Loudon, was charged with theft of services and criminal trespass and released on $2,000 bond.
Sept. 11
• Darrel Lebron Crouch, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and held on $3,000 bond.
• George Leighton Curtis, 65, Milaca, Minn., was charged with driving under the influence and released on $4,000 bond.
• Robert Blake Dotson, 36, Philadelphia, was charged with criminal trespass and held on $2,500 bond.
• Laurie Ann Fitzgerald, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of Schedule II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $32,500 bond.
• Laura Suzzanna Glandon, 31, Lenoir City, was charged with a two juvenile court attachments and released on $1,000 bond.
• Mitchell Shawn Griggs, 46, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sell or possession of a Schedule II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $32,500 bond.
• John Wayne Jenkins, 60, Maryville, was charged with two counts of sexual battery and released on $5,000 bond. On June 8 at a U.S. Highway 321 business, Jenkins made sexual comments and sexual contact with a woman without her consent at her workplace. “Jenkins made comments about the large size of her breasts,” Lenoir City Police Sgt. Lynette Ladd wrote in a report. “Prior to this he also ‘massaged’ another employee’s back without her consent.” Jenkins asked the victim if he could touch her breasts, and she told him no. She crossed her arms to protect him from touching her, according to reports. “After the victim shielded the intimate area of her chest, Jenkins pushed her right arm away and intentionally and forcibly squeezed her right breast,” Ladd wrote in a report. The assault caused the victim to have bruising and a blood-type blister on her breast.
• Jessica Ann Smith, 36, Loudon, was charged with general sessions capias, theft of property under $1,000, theft of property over $2,500 but less than $10,000 and violation of probation and held on $35,000 bond.
• Eugene Jerome Ward, 47, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and held on $3,000 bond.
Sept. 12
• Michael Dennis Blair, 48, Maryville, was charged with driving under the influence and held without bond.
• Thomas Mason Cratty, 28, Oak Ridge, was charged with violation of probation and released on $3,000 bond.
• Tyler James McCroskey, 22, Maryville, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Benjamin Caleb McLemore, 23, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and held on $10,000 bond.
• Jennifer Stratton, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with general sessions capias and held on $2,000 bond.
Sept. 13
• Johnny Maurice Pearson, 34, Knoxville, was charged with criminal court capias and released without bond.
• Charles Dewayne Ramsey, 32, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and held on $10,000 bond.
• Elizabeth Ann Sexton, 71, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Michelle Lee Thompson, 32, Clinton, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Joshua Eldon Giles, 33, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Derek Brodie Hatcher, 33, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
• Lindy Kareen Henegar, 32, Loudon, was charged with theft of property and aggravated burglary and held without bond.
• Angela Michelle Major, 32, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Terry Dean Marshall, 60, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Gary Neal Norman, 46, Loudon, was charged with contempt of court and released on $487.50 bond.
• Roy Austin Oller, 22, Loudon, was charged with leaving the scene of accident with property damage, vandalism and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $27,500 bond.
• Dennis Samuel Smith, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with fraud, manufacture, sell, possession of a controlled substance and theft under $1,000 and held on $1,000 bond.
Sept. 14
• Shane Aldon Antrim, 36, Englewood, was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and held without bond.
• Philip Maurice Bunch, 46, Clinton, was charged with theft and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,000 bond.
• Kelvin Eugene Dagnan, 45, Harriman, was charged with theft over $2,500 but less than $10,000 and violation of probation and held on $2,000 bond.
• Freddie Lara Mejia, 19, Loudon, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with death/injury and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $4,000 bond.
• Juan Mejia, 39, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license and released on $2,000 bond.
• Cheri Darlene Phillips, 56, Maryville, was charged with vandalism and released on $1,000 bond.
• Bernardo Bailon Ramos, 40, Loudon, was charged with driving without a valid driver’s license and held without bond.
• Tayler Leigh Savely, 25, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Jefferey Hayden Waldrop, 23, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $2,000 bond.
Sept. 15
• Antonio Sanchez Menjivar, 54, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and driving without a valid license and held without bond.
• Jebadiah Harveson Srofe, 23, Manchester, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,000 bond.
Sept. 16
• Kaitlyn Daniele Galyon, 22, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held without bond.
• Leah Gray Leonard, 51, Rocky Top, was charged with driving under the influence and held without bond.
• Angel Marie Smith, 34, Heiskell, was charged with a juvenile court attachment and held on $300 bond.
