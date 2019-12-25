A Kingsport man is facing charges of assaulting after an incident at a local business.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Deputy Brandon Pesterfield responded Dec. 17 for a domestic disturbance at the business.
The manager on duty said she witnessed a woman come into the store and go to the restroom. The manager said Judson Aaron Eremity, 36, walked into the store asking where the woman was. She said Eremity asked several times where the woman had gone, so the manager went into the restroom and found the woman.
The woman said she was scared of Eremity because he had threatened to hurt her.
The woman told Pesterfield that she and the man were driving from Knoxville when they began arguing.
“She stated the offender accused her of having drugs inside of her body and she told him she did not,” Pesterfield wrote in a report. “She stated the offender told her if she did not give him drugs he would hurt her.”
The woman said they parked on the left side of the store building and she attempted to leave the vehicle, but Eremity grabbed her by her hair and wrapped his arm around her neck and choked her.
“The victim stated the offender stopped when she told him she was about to use the bathroom on herself,” Pesterfield wrote in a report.
The woman then went into the store where she told an employee that she did not want to leave with the man and she was scared for her life. The woman had multiple lacerations on her face and a swollen nose, all of which she said were caused by Eremity, who fled the scene on foot after officers arrived.
Eremity was charged with aggravated assault and held on $20,000 bond.
Dec. 16
• Jose Manuel Gonzalez, 29, Loudon, was charged with a criminal court capias and released on $2,500 bond.
Dec. 17
• Cody Michael Chastain, 28, Lenoir City, was charged with assault of an officer, resisting arrest, illegal possession/fraudulent use of a credit card and manufacture, sale, delivery and resale of a Schedule IV substance and held on $12,000 bond. LCSO was dispatched to a Lenoir City business in reference to a stolen credit card. Chastain had purchased gloves with a credit card stolen out of Knox County. LCSO Lt. Michael Watkins located Chastain and attempted to pat Chastain down, and Chastain punched Watkins in the left side of the head twice. Chastain fled and was found a short time later and taken into custody. Chastain had a backpack that had multiple cards with a different names on them, including his driver’s license, Social Security card, two Visa cards, a Target discount card and a Discover credit card. Eight clonazepam pills were also found in Chastain’s backpack.
• Eric Dewayne Childress, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and held on $2,000 bond.
• April Dawn Harrison, 40, Philadelphia, was charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct and held without bond. LCSO Deputy Will Jenkins was requested by the Lenoir City Police Department to respond to an unwanted guest at a Lenoir City hotel due to LCPD working on a multiple-vehicle wreck. Dispatch said the hotel staff had asked Harrison to leave but she would not and “was talking out of her head,” Jenkins wrote in a report. The call was also the fourth call or contact law enforcement had with Harrison in an eight-hour period. Harrison told Jenkins that “Donald Trump and his army were watching this and that (Jenkins) was working for a pedophile,” Jenkins wrote in a report.
• Sarah Elizabeth Heise, 31, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and held on $1,000 bond.
• Matthew Carl Marsh, 35, Loudon, was charged with juvenile court attachment and a general sessions capias and released on $2,500 bond.
• Malachi Isaiah Williams, 23, Knoxville, was charged with theft of property and held on $20,000 bond.
Dec. 18
• Christian Vaughn Gardner, 23, Greensboro, N.C., was charged with tampering/fabricating with evidence and held on $50,000 bond.
• Gregory Scott Hudson, 48, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic felony and released on $7,500 bond.
• Christopher Allen Johnson, 39, Lenoir City, was charged with two counts of a general sessions capias, violation of probation, evading arrest and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $10,000 bond.
• Trevor Wade Lambert, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with theft under $1,000 and released on $1,000 bond.
• Raymond Howard Thomas, 61, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $2,500 bond.
• Juan Jose Velasquez-Salazar, 51, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault and held without bond.
• Dustin Lee Webster, 34, Sweetwater, was charged with resisting arrest, simple possession/casual exchange, driving with a revoked/suspended license and evading arrest and held on $3,000 bond. LCSO Deputy Clay Jenkins responded to Fork Creek Road for a suspicious vehicle. Jenkins saw a black Ford Ranger about to leave a driveway, but when Jenkins pulled into the driveway, the Ranger backed up, stopped and the driver, Webster, got out of the Ford and ran toward the woods. Jenkins commanded Webster to stop, but Webster continued to flee behind the residences on Fork Creek Road. Jenkins saw Webster reaching in his waistband, and Jenkins commanded to see his hands. Jenkins eventually caught up to Webster and told him to get on the ground and put his hands behind his back. Webster was taken into custody. Jenkins found marijuana inside a plastic baggy when searching the area, and Webster was also found to have three active warrants out of Monroe County. Webster also had a revoked driver’s license.
Dec. 19
• Amy Lynn Glass, 36, Loudon, was charged with a juvenile court attachment and released on $1,125 bond.
• Regina Lynn Rolen, 53, Sevierville, was charged with a criminal court capias and released on $4,500 bond.
• James Dee Webb, 34, Townsend, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,000 bond.
Dec. 20
• Terri Leigh Ann Aikens-Parks, 44, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and held without bond.
• Christopher Paul Bingham, 48, Harriman, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and released on $18,000 bond.
• Katie Ann Marie Glass, 21, Kingston, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Dustin Matthew Reed, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and held without bond.
• Kenny Lee Ariks, 44, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and held on $7,000 bond.
• William Blake Morris, 27, Jacksboro, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
Dec. 21
• Terri Leigh Ann Aikens-Parks, 44, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and a general sessions capias and released on $3,500 bond.
• Mark Steven Brady, 32, Gladwater, Texas, was charged with public intoxication and released on $283 bond.
• Antonio Jose Francisco, 27, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and held on $1,000 bond.
• Rusty Warren Grubb, 31, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released on $2,000 bond.
• Bryan Lee Patterson, 45, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Kurt Wayne Roberts, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,000 bond.
Dec. 22
• Manuel Gonzalez, 62, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and held on $1,000 bond.
• Kayla Lynn Hood, 25, Louisville, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and released on $2,500 bond.
• Freddie Lara Mejia, 19, Loudon, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery or resale of a Schedule II substance and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and held on $43,000 bond.
• Marco Anto Munoz-Espinoza, 25, Loudon, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery or resale of a Schedule II substance and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and held on $43,000 bond.
• Arnold Wilburn Presley, 42, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and driving under the influence and released on $2,000 bond.
Dec. 23
• Christopher Dean Byrd, 50, Miamisburg, Ohio, was charged with driving under the influence and held on $3,000 bond.
