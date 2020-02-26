Kids embrace heart challenge

Greenback School’s motto “Greenback simply loves” is being fully embraced in February as the student body works to collect funds for the American Heart Association.
Students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade are participating in a Kids Heart Challenge fundraiser that has been a school tradition for at least a decade.
“It used to be called ‘Jump Rope for Heart’ so it’s the same thing, it’s a fundraiser for the American Heart Association, which they provide education and things like that for us,” Laura Overholt, Greenback School physical education teacher, said. “So all the money we raise goes to them, and it’s always been an important part of my life because in 2009 my mom passed away of a heart attack at the age of 54, so just American Heart Association is special to me.
“Some of the kids also they’ve had heart surgeries or parents that have had heart issues,” she added. “We’ve talked a lot about that, like my life but also theirs, so they get to share their stories.”
Fundraising efforts culminate Friday when students go by grade to the gymnasium to play in six activity stations — whether something as simple as jumping rope or playing a video game projected on a wall.
“I’ve made a giant Twister ... we do that station, then we do the scooters, little scooter boards,” Overholt said. “Then we do basketball, letting them shoot, and balloon tennis, and then we do the app where you use the projectors and it’s the bugs and they throw the ball at the wall and it looks like they’ve smashed the bugs. We project it up on the wall and so the bugs are crawling, as you say, and then they throw the balls.”
Students will be encouraged to put up signs in memory or honor of people who have dealt with a heart condition, surgery or disease.
The school last year brought in $4,000. Hopes are to boost that amount by an additional $400. However, even if the goal falls short, Overholt is still proud of the effort.
“Our community involvement is really important to a school this size,” she said. “I’m impressed every year with how much people give for the American Heart Association. They’re amazing, this is an amazing community. It’s a big family, really, the school here is.”
Each day students learn about different aspects of the heart.
“They gave us a (fake) heart, so they’ve really enjoyed getting to see that,” Overholt said. “... Just learning about their heart and understanding the value of it and how to take care of it. A lot of them, too, go home and share it with their parents, their parents that smoke, or just getting up and exercising. We encourage them to get their families outside and moving.”
Principal Mike Casteel has been pleased watching students embrace the fundraiser.
“The Jump Rope for Heart activity that we do absolutely embraces our school philosophy, which is ‘Greenback simply loves’,” he said. “It’s been really fun watching our student body and community embrace that motto and this is just a prime example of giving back to everybody else.”
