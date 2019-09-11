Kids Count yields mixed results in county

The 2019 KIDS COUNT Data Book shows a drop in overall child well-being in Tennessee despite slight improvements in education and economic well-being.
Each year the Annie E. Casey Foundation releases data that measures factors impacting children. The state ranked 36th in the nation after the past two years being 35th.
“Just going back at looking at the last few years where we’re somewhere between 35, 36, it was nice to see that the education piece is better, for example, and then there continues to be that same low representation for kids attending pre-school,” Chris Evans-Longmire, Kids First Child Advocacy Center of the Ninth Judicial District executive director, said. “Well, some of that has to do with accessibility and availability and services. So I don’t know how that’s going to improve until the community’s able to offer more resources for that population.”
Dean Deatherage, executive director for the Loudon County Boys & Girls Club, and others with the nonprofit keep an eye on the report to help at-risk youth.
“We use it just kind as a guide to see what population exists in our community and where we can help as far as outreach,” he said. “We do lot of referrals with other nonprofits, so we all kind of use a lot of the same information to program and to get people into the building.”
Education improved statewide from 35th to 33rd.
Deatherage saw that as a positive. Club members get help with homework daily during the school year.
“We’ll have tutors that will come out of the Tellico Village library that will work with our kids one on one, especially with trying to get them to that third-grade level because that’s really at the tipping point as far as where they’re going to go academically from there,” he said. “That’s when they really get into beyond the basics.”
Proficiency in reading for fourth-graders statewide improved two points to 67%. Eighth-graders gained proficiency in math, rising three points to 70%.
Students eligible for free or reduced-price meals in Loudon County dropped to 25.3% from 27.4%.
Family, community decline
Statewide economic well-being saw an improvement from 33rd to 32nd.
But children living in poverty worsened in Loudon County from 18.5% to 19.2%. The state average was 21% as of 2017, which are the latest numbers provided.
“It’s so hard to really get an accurate picture of why it is that way,” Evans-Longmire said. “Is it that way because has our population increased? Has our population increased with more single-parent heads of households? Has some of the industry gone away? Transportation is a tremendous barrier. Some of the people have a hard time getting there. People may be able to find work, but then you depend on someone else to help you get a ride.”
Family and community decreased to 39th from 38th. Included in that rank is single-parent families, which didn’t change from the year before at 37%. The national average is 34%.
Reported child abuse cases saw a decline in the county at 4%, improving 1% from the last report, while substantiated cases also improved to 4.9% over 6.7% the year before.
In the 2017-18 fiscal year, the CAC saw 360 children for forensic interviews, Evans-Longmire said.
“I certainly think that the MeToo movement raised awareness,” she said. “I think that people are a little more open to having discussion about abuse, and granted that’s more of the adult level. It is still difficult for folks to comprehend the fact that children suffer abuse at the hands of folks that are supposed to love and care for them. People don’t want to know that happens. They know but they don’t want to be reminded of it because it’s upsetting — naturally it should be upsetting. It should upset us to the point that we’re in our communities saying, ‘OK, what do we need to do? How do we raise awareness? Do we have enough services?’”
CAC offers free child abuse prevention training. For more information, call 865-986-1505.
More information on the report can be found at www.aecf.org/resources/2019-kids-count-data-book/.
