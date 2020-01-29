Just keep serving the Lord

In one way or another, the Rev. Eddie Click has had a presence in the community for decades.
Click, who has pastored Highland Park Baptist Church since 2005, has 40 years of experience leading churches.
He initially felt called to the ministry as an 18-year-old, but instead jumped into the family business at Click Funeral Home.
“My daddy was a funeral director and three of his brothers were funeral directors, so that’s really all I knew growing up,” Click said. “That’s what I wanted to do, too, and that’s really why I turned my back on being a pastor. I felt like since daddy had a funeral home that’s really where I needed to be. As time went on I realized that God was calling me to be a pastor, so I finally surrendered.”
He answered the call at 30 years old. The choice has been nothing but fulfilling, he said.
“You know that everything that happens is not because of you, it’s because of the Lord being involved in it,” Click said. “And the Lord’s allowed me to do several things over the last 40 years. I went to Africa on a mission and preached in Africa. I went to Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, and preached in a crusade over there. And then I got to go to Russia and got to preach in a crusade over there. The Lord’s opened a lot of doors.
“... The thing that struck me most in Africa and in Brazil and in Russia, too, we had the opportunity to go into schools and preach,” he added. “We had the opportunity to go in — they us invited into city halls and governments. Little bit more easier to get into public places like schools and everything than it is here.”
Click suffered a stroke in 1999, and his doctor recommended he take a break from pastoring. Eventually, his health improved and he found his way back serving the Lord.
“They asked me to come up here and preach a couple of times when they didn’t have a pastor, and then they asked me to stay as interim and then they asked me to stay as pastor,” he said.
Now semi-retired from the funeral home, Click helps his brother and sister when needed.
“For a long time I was bivocational, which meant that I just worked both,” he said. “I was full time at the funeral home, and I was bivocational at the church, and then when I came up here I became full time. That’s when I retired from the funeral home.”
Click said his time helping families during loss equipped him to be a better pastor.
“Ministering to families and seeing families in need like that and having compassion for families like that really helps me to be a pastor to them now when they go through a death in their family,” he said.
Tom Brown, church music director, has known Click about 20 years. He described Click as someone who “shows compassion for everyone,” is humble and isn’t selfish.
“Just his care for all of his members, his hospital visits, always being in touch with each family in church,” Brown said.
Larry Janie, church band member, agreed.
“Actually, I think part of it is Eddie’s a very caring person,” Brown said. “He has a real ministry, a real burden for the sick. He actually cares. Because of his leadership I think the church as a whole just has a sweet, caring, loving spirit about it, and that’s not just me saying that. I’m listening to the people who have visited with us and even become members because of it. It’s just it’s very sweet-spirited church.”
During four decades of ministry, Click has preached at five churches. He will turn 72 years old next month and has no intentions of stopping anytime soon.
“I’m going to keep going as long as the Lord will let me go,” he said.
