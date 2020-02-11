Loudon County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday a female inmate attempted to hang herself in a holding cell Feb. 5.
Deputies discovered the inmate during a security check.
“Wednesday night (Feb. 5) she was found hanging in one of the visitation booths,” Tim Guider, Loudon County sheriff, said. “She had been placed there an hour before. She had claimed there were some narcotics in her housing unit and so they removed her from the unit and was doing a search where she was being housed. When they came back and checked on her, she was fine. We’ve got video of all this.
"Within about 30 more minutes checked on her again and she had used her undergarments ... kind of like a thermal stretch-type top, long-sleeve thermal top, and she hung it around the sprinkler pipe," he added. “They immediately cut her down and was performing CPR and was able to get her back and just sad, sad situation.”
Priority Ambulance paramedics transported the woman to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and she had a pulse. She was placed on a ventilator.
The inmate’s family decided to remove her from life support and she was pronounced dead Sunday at UT Medical Center.
Guider said the female was taken to a visitation booth for isolation because of the jail’s current overpopulation.
Loudon County is in the process of expanding its jail, which is certified for 91 inmates. Total inmate count Tuesday afternoon was 137.
“It was the only place,” Guider said. “We don’t really have any isolation space so that was the only place available at the time.”
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was asked to assist in the investigation.
“We got a hold of them that night, talked to the attorney general that night,” Guider said. “They came in that night and interviewed everyone that was working and after the next day we knew that she had lived they decided that it wasn’t — they didn’t need to investigate it any further, so they turned over their gatherings, their information, to Lt. (Charlie) Cosner. So we were in hopes that she would recover, but she didn’t.”
Guider said his office was “fully committed to investigating this tragic event” and help bring the inmate’s family closure.
The woman was arrested Jan. 28 for child endangerment, driving under the influence, identity theft, manufacture, sell or delivery of a Schedule II substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
