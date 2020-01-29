Jail completion again pushed back

Loudon County’s jail expansion will need a little more time before inmates move in.
Jay Henderlight, a representative with Knoxville architectural firm Michael Brady Inc., said the official construction completion date is now mid-March. However, contractor Rouse Construction could finish before then.
The delay can be attributed to multiple issues over the span of months, Henderlight said.
“Part of them would be fire marshal comments and the response to those,” he said. “Some of them are dealing with electronic security clarifications on the locking system and those type of things. There’s no one big thing that’s made a difference. It’s been five days on this, two days on that, a few days on that. ... There’s multiple small things over the last six to seven months have added up to an extra 30 days.”
Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider learned of the delay the middle of last week.
Guider found the news disappointing, but he also considered it an opportunity to prepare new staff.
“Once you have these dates in your mind, you try to schedule certain things for it,” he said. “Actually, it may give us a little bit more time to train before we actually move prisoners over. It is disappointing but yet it’s going to give us a little bit more time to adjust.”
Fifteen new corrections officers have been hired. Guider plans to bring eight more on board before the expansion is complete.
The delay comes after Joe Lane, project superintendent with contractor Rouse Construction, in late December said the facility was 95 percent complete and hopes were for completion by the second week of February.
“There were some just life safety changes to ensure that the prisoners are safe during an emergency,” Lane said in December. “... They added smoke detectors in the day rooms so that the smoke evacuation system will be set off earlier in the event of a fire.”
Representatives from Rouse Construction could not be reached by News-Herald presstime.
Total cost of the project is $17.5 million, with construction costing $16.25 million. The facility will have 264 beds, which includes 193 new male beds and 71 female beds. There is also room for future expansion.
Hopes are the new addition eases an overcrowded jail. Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Jail Administrator Lt. Jake Keener in August said the population at one point reached 215. The jail is certified for 91 inmates.
As of Monday, inmate count was 137. Of that amount, 30 were females and 107 were males.
Loudon County Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw does not believe the delay will be a lingering issue.
“I don’t think it’s anything too drastic,” he said. “... Nothing that’s going to raise too many red flags. I’ve talked to Jay Henderlight for a few minutes last week and he was certainly not overly concerned about it and so I’m not going to be overly concerned about it either. It’s just one of those things.”
