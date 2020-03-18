Gospel hymns carried through Old Time Gospel Baptist Church’s sanctuary Friday as members finished a weeklong revival that the Rev. Junior Ward hopes got them ready to continue serving the Lord.

The revival occurred March 9-13 and included people from different churches. Ward served as host pastor, and evangelist Bud Stiltner and pastor Alan Kirk spoke throughout the week.

“When we start to have a revival, people have been laboring all week, all year, and they need some uplift and the words I think there’s an uplift to them and it helps them,” Ward said. “I think that, of course, there’s some lost and I think the Word penetrated their heart. We didn’t see nobody get saved but maybe down the road somebody will water that Word.”

People came from as far as Tellico Plains to attend the revival, which Ward said offered a chance for fellowship.

“It’s a need you have that you get into the fellowship with other churches,” Ward said. “I like to see all the churches have fellowship with one another. They come to our revivals, we attend theirs. ... Churches need fellowship.”

The Rev. Mark Ward, pastor at New Hope Independent Baptist Church in Spring City, stood in for Ward, his father, Friday while he covered a funeral.

Mark believes revivals offer a chance to renew the spirit to the Lord.

“Your desire to be in the house of God,” Mark said. “It’ll help you in your daily walk to renew that spirit. A lot of times we come to church and we just get in a routine. It’s Sunday and Wednesday or Sunday and whatever may be the case, and we just kind of get in that routine, and we lose our sight of why we’re really here. That’s what revival does, is it just gets you back your sightline in why we’re here.”

Revivals also may help a congregation better grasp a message. While a church pastor may say the same message, Mark believes a congregation may be more responsive to a new evangelist members have not seen before.

“It’s just uplifting spirit,” Mark said.

Throughout the week Stiltner and Kirk shared times preaching.

“I’ve been preaching mainly to saved people this week, but it’s just whatever the Lord puts on my heart,” Stiltner said. “Sometimes I preach to and try to get sinners to get saved, and sometimes I’ll preach just trying to encourage the saints of God, sometimes both. Just whatever the Lord puts on my heart.”

Stiltner for 18 years pastored a church in Alabama and for the past seven years has served as a full-time evangelist.

“There’s a special emphasis placed on encouraging the saints,” he said. “That’s what revival is, is it’s to encourage the saints and to kind of fire them up, get them excited, re-excited about things. Whether it’s tending church faithful, doing right things, living for God, reading our Bible, praying or even going out after sinners and trying to get them to come in and get saved. It’s sort of to fire them, kind of help like a good vitamin B12 shot that gives you a little energy.”

For Kirk, the revival was an opportunity for “singing, preaching, praising.” Kirk came from a church in Georgia.

“Encourage the church members, encourage the pastor, see the church engaged in the quest that God’s on to win sinners,” Kirk said.

Ward hopes revivals make an impact on younger generations.

“From the point of view I think it’s for the young people, too, that maybe help them, and that’s what it’s about,” Ward said. “They’ll learn how to have that fellowship with the Word and one another.”