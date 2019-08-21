'It's all about the people'

University of Tennessee Extension Agent John Goddard was again recognized by peers this month when he took home the Tennessee Association of Agricultural Agents and Specialists Award.
Goddard and other UT representatives attended the annual University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture awards and promotions luncheon Aug. 2 in Knoxville. He was one of three to receive the TAAAS/Hicks Award.
Each year up to three recipients are presented the award who exhibit “excellence in agricultural programming ... over a five-year period,” according to the award’s guidelines.
“You got to probably have some years under your belt. I think I’ve got plenty of those,” Goddard said. “You have to be in good grace of your supervisor. That’s a couple of the requirements. What extension does is what they want this award of excellence to be.”
Included in the award’s name is Bill Hicks, who Goddard said was a mentor early in his professional career with UT.
“We’ve probably had as many battle and conflicts as anybody did, but he became a friend that respected me and I respected him, and I didn’t hesitate to pick up the phone and call him,” Goddard said. “He kind of ruled with an iron fist. A lot of people were afraid of him, but I kind of got over that and kind of made him a friend.”
Goddard professionally has been in the agriculture business for more than three decades, but personally it dates back longer when as a child he grew up on a family farm.
“I kind of became a farmer probably in the fourth grade and I was very involved in 4-H through the livestock projects and so forth,” he said. “When I went to UT continued the livestock thing and I got two degrees in animal science. While I was at UT getting a master’s degree, I went to work for UT as a graduate teaching assistant and then just as soon as I graduated they put me to work in Bradley County.”
The TAAAS/Hicks Award marks the second year in a row Goddard has been recognized by peers. Last year he took home the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of County Agricultural Agents.
Still, the awards are not what matter most to him.
“It’s all about the people,” Goddard said. “I mean, this award is for Loudon County and the wonderful people here. If I was somewhere else I would not have won this award, because I love my job and I love helping people.”
Sheila Borders, UT Extension agent, has known Goddard several years. The recognition is deserved, she said.
“A lot of times people underestimate John because he’s so easygoing and has such a good sense of humor that they don’t realize the knowledge and the dedication that’s behind the facade,” Borders said. “So I’m glad he gets the award to get that recognition for what he truly deserves because he’s put in the hours and the time and he cares about his job and what he does. It’s just nice to be recognized, so as a coworker I’m proud of him.”
Goddard thanked the community for support over the years.
“I really didn’t realize how much the people appreciated me until I lost my daughter and the outpouring of people that came to my house,” he said. “I didn’t know people did that anymore. There was just hundreds of people that came to my house brought food, flowers, money, I mean that’s when I felt like well, maybe I have influence in people. Kids I hadn’t seen in years that I had in 4-H. That was a really special moment to me. Then the county staff here put the tree in out front in honor of my daughter, so that was really special.”
