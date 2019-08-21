Immersed in the Scriptures

Groups of children, sweat-drenched and laughing, play games with children’s ministry leaders at Wednesday night’s Awana service at Refuge Church at Pleasant Hill before breaking off into classrooms to delve into Scripture.
The weekly, kid-friendly Bible study has been a driving force for Loudon County churches and international Christian communities for decades.
Awana, which Refuge Church adopted three years ago, has helped children from preschool to fifth grade take the steps to familiarize themselves with Bible verses through memorization and interpretation.
“We focus on Scripture memorization and small group lessons and games, so they have an equal part of each one of those every time they come,” Christy Brown, children’s ministry leader, said. “We try to incorporate some fun themes throughout the year in our calendar, so they have a chance to dress up and act crazy.”
Refuge Church kicked off this year’s Awana on Aug. 7, and 35 children registered for the new year, eager to connect with the church.
Brown said engaging children in the Bible and church at a young age is a surefire way to keep them engaged throughout their lives.
“One of our things with our children’s ministry here is that we want our kids to love being at church so that as they grow up, they have those really great memories of having fun at church, so they’ll want to keep that up when they grow up,” Brown said. “There’s huge statistics about once kids graduate high school, a lot of kids fall away from church, especially moving into college and having independence and being on their own.
“We just really want to get them firmly rooted in loving church and in God’s word,” she added. “That’s why we like Awana so much because of the big Scripture memorization and having God’s word in their heart so no matter where they go, they’ll hopefully remember those little songs and those little verses as they grow up.”
Teaching children how to interpret the Bible can prove complex, but Refuge’s leaders cater to the range of age groups by teaching verses in ways children can both understand and recite at each weekly gathering.
“The Awana program itself is amazing as far as the material they send us,” Brown said.
The preschool group “Cubbies” focuses on shortened versions of verses that can be easily recited and understood with the help of encouraging puppets.
“In Cubbies, they have characters that are very preschool friendly,” Brown said. “Their lessons are all done through puppets. They still memorize Scripture in their books, it’s just very shortened. When they’re this young, they might learn, ‘God loved us and sent his son,’ and then as they grow in each group, the Scripture gets a little bit longer. … By the time they get to TNT (third through fifth grade), they’re learning chunks of passages of words. They just start out small and it helps them in school, too, to do the memorizing. It’s amazing how much they can memorize. It’s more than you would think. They can really get through some verses.”
Children are also rewarded for reciting Bible verses each week they practiced learning at home. Each child is given a vest and gain a variety of pins or jewels over time depending on the verses recited.
The Rev. Tyson Brewster, Refuge Church pastor, said the Awana program helps mold Christ followers.
“It’s important, No. 1, because we disciple children, and it also reaches families,” Brewster said. “It’s an outreach and discipleship.”
Refuge Church hosts Awana at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, call 865-986-7540.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.