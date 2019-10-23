House shuttered for nuisance

Crews last week boarded up a Lenoir City house deemed a public nuisance under state law.
The residence at 256 Tinnel Lane is within 1,000 feet of Highland Park Elementary School and has been the scene of numerous instances of criminal activity.
Representatives from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and the 9th Judicial Drug Task Force were present to close up the house.
“Criminal activity has been occurring at this residence for some time now over the two-year period,” Brenden DeBoer, 9th Judicial District Drug Task Force deputy director, said. “We consolidated the time due to the amount of occurrences that have occurred between 2017 and current date. ... It’s a combination of calls for service by the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, medical calls, which include overdoses that were fatal, as well as nonfatal overdoses on narcotics and then some violent activity that has happened up until recently, which is Aug. 20 where there was a homicide that occurred in the driveway of this residence.
“And the 9th (Judicial District) Drug Task Force has had numerous investigations into the sale and delivery of methamphetamine and heroin that have occurred and culminated at a roundup that we did in May of 2019,” he added.
A petition for abatement of nuisance, prepared by DeBoer and DTF Agent Jamie Ketner, was reviewed and signed by Criminal Court Judge Jeffrey Wicks on Oct. 15 before the house was shuttered.
According to the petition, Shirley Eldridge is the property owner but does not live there. Eldridge’s daughter, Cheryl Spangler, and several other people lived in the house.
A court date was set for Friday in Morgan County in front of Wicks for a preliminary probable cause determination.
“The nuisance is a parcel of real estate ... where a significant volume of illegal drug sales and use — to include methamphetamine, heroin and prescription pills, drug intoxication and aggravated crimes on these extremely dangerous and illicit substances — and criminal activity has been occurring,” the petition reads.
In August, Christopher C. Watson, 34, Lenoir City, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest after being shot in the residence’s driveway. Law enforcement arrested John Duwayne Dixon Jr., 41, Lenoir City, and charged him with first-degree murder and possession of a handgun as a felon.
Dixon waived his preliminary hearing Oct. 9. His case has been bound over to a grand jury in December.
“After further investigation it was revealed that the shooting occurred over a $40 drug debt,” the petition reads. “... The victim, Chris Watson, was known by agents to sell and use illegal narcotics. Agents also had knowledge that Watson was residing at the nuisance property. Watson had extensive criminal history: possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, numerous drug charges, assault, resisting arrest and theft charges.”
DeBoer said there was a recent increase of criminal activity the past two years, but incidents have occurred at the location before 2017.
The petition details incidences dating back four years. In one instance of a fatal overdose, LCSO deputies found Spangler performing CPR on her boyfriend. After paramedics arrived, it was determined he had been dead for several hours. Regional Forensic Center determined the man died from “fentanyl and methamphetamine intoxication due to intravenous narcotism.”
Three people listed in the petition — Jamie Kitts, Christina Cook and Rebecca Key — are in federal custody for manufacture/sale/delivery of methamphetamine.
Russell Johnson, 9th Judicial District attorney general, said the intent is to not take the residence away from the homeowner but to correct the problem and improve safety for neighbors and the community.
“A lot of times our arrests and our investigations don’t actually completely stop the activity,” DeBoer said. “New people move in and the activity continues. The main purpose of these is to give the neighborhood and the community a relief — a relief that sometimes our arrests are not able to give them — and to actually have them have some repercussions as a homeowner to be responsible for the activity that you’re allowing to happen at your residence.”
A temporary injunction/restraining order was also filed. DeBoer said anyone caught on the property will be arrested for trespassing.
“Our purpose for the most part is just to let them know that we have tried every opportunity we have or every resource we’ve used to try to get them to stop what they’re currently doing,” he said. “We now feel that a judge needs to set some rules and parameters that they need to abide by.”
Two men were arrested while officers were closing the property.
Jerry Ree Parton, 62, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, delivery or sale of a Schedule II substance and tampering/fabricating evidence and held on $15,000 bond. Derek Joe Littleton, 39, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held on $10,000 bond.
