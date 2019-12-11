Hospital collects teddy bears for children

Philadelphia Elementary School’s show choir filled Fort Loudoun Medical Center’s lobby with carols Monday to kick off the hospital’s annual Christmas tree lighting and teddy bear drive.
After the lobby’s tree twinkled with lights, piles of teddy bears remained underneath, ready to serve their purpose in the hospital.
“About 40 percent of our population that comes through the emergency department per year are children, and I think that for a lot of people in this area, we are the closest hospital,” Amy Lasater, FLMC human resources operations specialist, said. “We’re closer than Children’s (Hospital) is. The bears, we utilize those and we have children that come to the emergency department, and maybe they’re scared or they’ve never been through our emergency department before.
“A lot of times, it really helps them to have a stuffed animal to cuddle and hang out with,” she added. “It helps ease their anxieties or their fears as they come through the emergency department. We love this time of year because it gives us an opportunity to gather a lot of bears that we can give throughout the year, and that really helps our patients have a great experience. Our pledge here at Covenant Health is no matter what, we will always put the patient first, so we’re always trying to think of ideas and creative ways that we can make sure we keep our patients comfortable, safe and happy while they’re here.”
About 100-200 teddy bears are donated to the hospital each year, Lasater said.
“We had a few people that donated a few bears, and those kids reacted so wonderfully to it that we decided to have a drive every year around Christmas and that we would use those bears all throughout the year,” Jeffrey Feike, FLMC chief administrative officer, said. “Every year, we have this big teddy bear drive, and they all come in, and the children’s choir comes in to sing — it’s just a wonderful event.”
Lasater said the bear drive brings the community together.
“People bring in bears throughout the year,” she said. “We actually had one lady from Lenoir City this year — she has collected teddy bears from all across the world, and she brought those into us and she had different ones from Switzerland and London and things like this. I’ve had a lot of people reach out to me saying that their small group has decided to donate bears for their project for the holidays, so that’s another way. I think it brings the community together because a lot of people work with their families and friends in the community, and they actually work together to donate the teddy bears to us.”
Feike said the hospital community works as a unit for patients.
“This is our home,” he said. “These are the people that we take care of. This is our dedication. This is what Covenant Health does — it dedicates itself to the communities that it serves. This is just one small way to show how we are a part of this community. These are our people. These are our children.”
