With hardly a cloud in the sky, crowds gathered Monday morning in front of the Loudon County Courthouse lawn to honor the men and women who have served their country.
Members of American Legion Posts 120 and 256 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5150 were present, along with local and state representatives, to pay tribute to local veterans.
Loudon County Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw asked those in attendance to listen to veterans’ stories.
“Now my favorite story, of course, is of my dad and at the ripe old age of 17 his eyesight was so poor that he had to memorize the eye chart in order to get into the United States Army,” Bradshaw said. “He memorized it and went on to serve his country before they realized that he couldn’t see. He sees much better now than he did then, but before they realized he couldn’t see, he was already in the Army. He went on to serve in Korea. Every veteran has a story.
“... It may be something we might think is small from boot camp to active battle,” he added. “If you want to truly appreciate our veterans as we honor them today, learn their stories.”
Presentation of colors, a 21-gun salute and playing of “Taps” were provided by the Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard. Loudon High School’s Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps presented the wreath dedication.
Maj. Gen. John Cardwell was the guest speaker and started by asking why Veterans Day is celebrated.
“I’ve been to ceremonies like this in many states across the nation and on three different continents, but it’s always exciting to be here with neighbors and friends supporting one another,” Cardwell said. “... Why do we choose to honor our veterans as a group, as a whole? We choose to honor our veterans not just for their individual act, not for a specific event, but for the ideals for which they stand and for which they fought. Ideals that are realized in our veterans. Ideals such as duty, honor, courage.”
Cardwell spoke of his time in Kosovo, a partially recognized state in the southeastern portion of Europe, in which he and others surveyed children about what they wanted to be when they grew up. Many said they wanted to be an American soldier.
“Now just for context, we weren’t the only nation there providing soldiers,” Cardwell said. “You had the Russians, the Greeks, the Polish, the French, even the British, and of all the countries that provided soldiers the children wanted to be American soldiers. Why? For the same reason that we honor our veterans day today. Even children understand the ideals that our service members represent. They didn’t see them as a conquerors, but as symbols of freedom and fairness and humanity. To understand that we were there to protect them from harm and not there for personal or even national gains. When we deploy the young men and women of our armed forces around the world, the greatest weapon that we honor them with are the ideals on which this country was founded. We celebrate our veterans today as the living embodiment of those ideals.”
Cardwell considered Veterans Day a call to action.
“We express our gratitude through our actions,” he said. “Our veterans protect the ideals found in the declaration and the constitution. They represent our ideals around the world. They endure hardships and even face death protecting these ideals. Surely we can honor those ideals in our everyday lives. We pause to honor our veterans here today, honor also the American ideals for which they served. Doing so not only reveals who we are as individuals but most importantly they inspire us to be the people that we wish to be. That is why we’re here today.”
Leno
ir City honors vetsStudents and guests filled the Lenoir City High School auditorium Monday morning to honor those who have served or are still serving their country.
Members of the American Legion Post 70 and the Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard put on the program in honor of the 100th anniversary of Veterans Day.
“For the past 100 years, the American Legion has been dedicated to serving those who have served,” Bill Leistner, American Legion Post 70 member and U.S. Coast Guard veteran, said. “The commitment to caring for America’s veterans is one that transcends partisanship. It is a commitment that covers all races, all genders and all faiths. The American Legion knows that service doesn’t stop when the uniform comes off. To those who came before me, to those I had the privilege to serve with and to those who have fallen, thank you for your selfless service, and we honor those who have worn our nation’s uniform.”
Leistner stressed the importance of remembering the sacrifices made throughout history.
“I believe the only correct definition of a veteran is ordinary people doing extraordinary things for their country,” he said. “Remember and keep in mind it is the veteran, not the lawyer, who has given us the right of a free trial. It is the veteran, not the politician, who has given us the right to vote. It is the veteran, not the preacher, who has given us freedom of religion. It is the veteran, not the reporter, who has given us freedom of the press. It is the veteran, not the poet, who has given us freedom of speech. It is the veteran, not the community organizer, who has given us freedom to assemble.”
The LCHS choir sang a tribute that included anthems from each branch of the military. Veterans were asked to stand in honor of the branch they served.
Leistner gave a special presentation on the Empty Chair, which represents those who are currently prisoners of war or missing in action.
“You may believe there are only a small number left after all this time, and you would be sadly mistaken,” he said. “There are over 81,000 service members still listed as MIA or POWs — 12 of those are from East Tennessee. Strangely enough, there are 12 members of the military that received the Medal of Honor from East Tennessee.”
John Houser, American Legion Post 70 commander, felt it was “really important that we support each other.”
“To all the veterans, words that mean something to them are camaraderie, fellow warriors,” Leistner said. “All these words, we can describe what it means to be a veteran and serve our country’s call. In each other, we find community. We find an American Legion post and a VFW post. We find it on the decal on the rear of a car passing by. We see ourselves in one another.”
Schools express gratitude
Schools throughout Loudon County celebrated Veterans Day, with events beginning Thursday at Greenback School and running through Monday.
On Monday, excited Loudon Elementary School pre-kindergartners proudly waved United States flags while singing tunes as veterans made their way down the hallway toward the gymnasium for the day’s service. Pre-kindergartners did not attend the service, but made veterans feel welcome as they walked to the gym.
“It also lets them see early on how important that is to us and how important we want it to be to them as well so that they can take part in that and wave flags,” Christie Amburn, LES principal, said.
She hoped the presentation, which lasted about 40 minutes, would show educators instilling values of “patriotism and honor and respect of veterans,” Amburn said. As part of the ceremony, children sang patriotic tunes and read patriotic poems, recognized the Table of Remembrance and distributed bags showing appreciation to veterans.
Monday was the largest number of RSVPs for Veterans Day at LES at more than 40.
“I guess just the general idea of what we think about Veterans Day is there are people that gave sacrifices so that we could have the freedoms that we have,” Amburn said. “There are people who give up what they would maybe rather do or want to do to serve our country.”
U.S. Army veteran Jason Vandergriff was present for his two children, Cora Vowell and Liam Vandergriff.
“I like seeing veterans all get together,” Vandergriff said. “You see a lot of different ages getting together and trying to talk about things and how things have changed, but the main thing I like about Veterans Day is just getting out and spending time with fellow veterans and friends of mine that have served.”
North Middle School students and teachers welcomed veterans and their families Monday for a special program.
The service included a photo montage of local veterans’ portraits, a reading of “Oh, Tennessee, My Tennessee,” by Breanna Martinenco and the band performed each military branch’s song, allowing veterans to stand and be recognized.
Robert Amburn, NMS assistant principal, believes student engagement in programs like Veterans Day allows them to better understand the significance of sacrifice.
“First and foremost, we want to honor those that have served, but we also want to make sure our students never take for granted our freedoms that we have and the opportunity to go to school every day in a free country and have elected leaders,” he said. “We live in the best country in the world, I don’t want our students to ever take that for granted the sacrifices that were made so they have these opportunities.”
Guest speaker Sgt. Jim Cundall of HonorAir Knoxville took to the stage to encourage all veterans. Honor Air helps fly veterans to visit memorials in Washington, D.C., that correlate with the wars in which they fought.
Cundall said creating a welcoming atmosphere when veterans come home from their HonorAir flight may be the love-filled homecoming they never received. Cundall spoke of a World War II veteran who was left alone after he returned home from his time in service.
“He said, ‘When I came home from World War II, I came into the bus station in downtown Knoxville’,” Cundall said. “‘It was below freezing, and there was one person at that bus station, and he was drunk, and I had to walk home.’ He said, ‘This was my homecoming’.”
After sharing stories of what veterans experienced on their flights, Cundall announced one veteran in particular, Jerry Rabern, a NMS teacher’s aid, would be boarding HonorAir next October.
The announcement was a surprise to Rabern.
“I have a friend at church that has been on one of them, and he was telling me about it, and I was discussing with him several months ago that I would really love to go,” Rabern said. “I have no idea how (North Middle) heard about that. I was extremely surprised. I knew my wife was going to be here. I looked out, and I saw my entire family.”
Rabern said the trip will allow him to pay respect to those he lost while serving.
“I lost a lot of friends,” he said. “It’s just something to go back to those memories.”
Amburn coordinated the flight for Rabern.
“Mr. Rabern has been a servant to his community his whole life, starting with his military service, but also, he was a police officer,” Amburn said. “Then he was a substitute teacher, and he was one of the best substitute teachers we had, so we hired him, and now he’s a teacher’s aid. He clocks in every morning at 8:05, but he’s here by 6:30 to help with bus duty just because he loves the kids. He wants to be out there shaking hands and welcoming kids for an hour every day for free, just serving his community.
“It’s critical that we honor all of our veterans,” he added. “Mr. Rabern is as worthy as any veteran I know to receive this for what he does for our kids and what he did for our country.”
