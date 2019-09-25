Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard is needing the community’s help as it prepares to spend a day fundraising for supplies.
The local honor guard 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Oct. 2 will be stationed at Loudon Funeral Home, 2048 Mulberry St., Loudon, asking for donations as part of nonprofit Operation Honor Guard’s annual Day of Giving.
The nonprofit was started by a funeral director in Danville, Ill., who saw a need for helping honor guards in his hometown to replace worn and mismatched uniforms, according to the group’s website.
“We helped out a little bit last year up in Knoxville, but this is going to be our first year of actually doing it in the county,” Michael Schack, local honor guard commander, said. “... We wound up learning about it and working with the Knoxville group up there as far as what you do and how you go about if somebody wound up coming up and writing out a check, giving donations, otherwise you just stand alongside the road and the people will drive up and throw money into the bucket there.”
No goal has been set because Schack isn’t sure how the community will respond.
“If we do it next year then I will wind up knowing and having a goal, but this year really not knowing what,” he said.
After the money is collected, Schack said it will be sent to the corporate office of Operation Honor Guard and then on Veterans Day in November be presented back to the local group as well as other honor guards covering Knoxville, Pigeon Forge and New Tazewell.
“What they do is they go and they take it all from all the states up there and they can wind up seeing how much was collected from every place,” Schack said. “Then they verify it, because it goes under their tax ID number. ... It then comes back whomever winds up collecting it, whether it’s Knox County, us, up in Pigeon Forge or wherever in whatever state.”
For every dollar raised, 95 cents will come back to the local group. Five cents will be kept for administrative fees to help with publicity.
“I think it’s a great organization because the money that is raised here stays here,” Schack said. “It helps us with everything that we need.”
The funds will be used for new short-sleeved shirts, blazers and flags.
“We have one year to use that money on supplies,” Schack said.
“We can’t use it to go have parties or anything like that. We have to use it for uniforms or any supplies that we need. I’m trying to get them please let us use it for the readings, the picture frames, the blocks of wood, all the stuff that we do because we’re so unique that Loudon County does these readings that no one else in East Tennessee does and very few others do with these readings. That’s what makes us special, that’s what makes us unique, and that’s why I’ve got a list of veterans on my computer that when they pass away that wants us to be at their funerals.”
Nate Rinehart, honor guard chaplain, believes the local group serves a big purpose.
“I think overall, what we do as a unit, we conduct funerals and often the things that we do at a funeral, that becomes the last salute to the service member,” Rinehart said. “We try to be dignified, try to be snappy as folks remember the military.”
The group so far this year has served at 37 funerals with plans for another this week, Schack said.
“I think the goal is to let people know who we are, what we do,” Rinehart said. “Oftentimes the only way they get to know anything about the honor guard is at a funeral. I think it would be as important that they know the unit exists, that’s what we do as a matter of course.”
