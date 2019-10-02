A homeless man is facing charges after calling in a bomb threat.
Loudon County dispatchers received a 911 call from a man Friday identifying himself as Eric Gillian McLean, 23, Lenoir City. McLean said there were three bombs located at three stores in Lenoir City.
“Mr. McLean stated that the bombs were made of fertilizer and had timers set for five hours,” Lenoir City Police Department Inv. Sgt. Jason Smith wrote in a report.
McLean said two hours had already gone by since he had placed the bombs. He also said he was at a gas station at U.S. Highways 70 and 321.
Lenoir City Police Officer Aaron Bialek located McLean at the gas station. All three stores were evacuated and no bombs were located.
McLean was charged with false reports and held without bond.
Sept. 23
• Jeremias Daniel Bivens, 23, Loudon, was charged with driving on a suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• William Douglas Hawkins Jr., 41, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
Sept. 24
• Brandon Scott Coffman, 29, Lenoir City, was charged with burglary, driving on revoked/suspended license, felony theft and failure to appear and held on $40,000 bond.
• Timothy George Graves, 60, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
• Brittany Rachael Hennig, 27, Maryville, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $2,000 bond.
• Kevin Daniel Landry, 22, Stillwater, N.Y., was charged with criminal court capias and released on $20,000 bond.
• Cassandra Danielle Lane, 34, Lenoir City, was charged with municipal court capias and general sessions capias and released on $4,000 bond.
• Jeremy Wayne Leftwich, 35, homeless, was charged with criminal trespass and released on $2,000 bond.
• Charles Adam Ray, 40, Alcoa, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence, child endangerment and reckless endangerment and held on $9,000 bond. Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Lael Justice responded to a personal injury crash and talked with Ray, the driver, who said he lost control of his vehicle and struck an embankment. A child in the back seat was ejected through the back windshield. “This was caused by the driver not safely securing the child in the car seat,” Justice wrote in a report. Field sobriety tests were conducted on the driver, and six clues were found during the “walk and turn.” “At this time the driver complained of knee pain so I called for an ambulance,” Justice wrote in his report. Justice continued the sobriety tests with Ray sitting in Justice’s front seat. Ray performed poorly on finger dexterity and Romberg balance tests. The driver refused to give any sample after being arrested for driving under the influence.
• John Russell Stone, 22, Philadelphia, was charged with criminal court capias and released on $10,000 bond.
• Shawn Desmond Williams, 31, Loudon, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance and a Roane County warrant and held on $15,000 bond.
Sept. 25
• Cody Shane Awais, 31, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and held on $1,000 bond.
• Michael Andrew Bennett, 31, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and held on $2,000 bond.
• Jose Jayme Cortes, 20, Loudon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange and violation of bond restriction and released on $7,000 bond.
• William Allen Curtis, 28, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Ashley Jean Griffis, 39, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear and held on $1,000 bond.
• Timothy Lamar House, 49, Lenoir City, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, theft of services with counterfeit marks/logo and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange and held without bond.
• Dezarae Leeane Loveday, 29, Maryville, was charged with general court capias and held without bond.
• Ashley Millicent Pegram, 36, Sweetwater, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Aimee Lynn Smith, 37, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and held on $24,000 bond.
Sept. 26
• Randy Lyal Kendall, 44, Loudon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and held on $50,000 bond.
• Heather Lea Kofoed, 28, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and non-violent child abuse or neglect and held without bond.
• Karen Renee Lamb, 28, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and held on $1,000 bond.
• Greg Edward Tipton, 50, was charged with failure to appear and held on $8,000 bond.
Sept. 27
• Tiffany Diana Brewster, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with shoplifting and held without bond.
• Anthony Michael Goins, 41, Knoxville, was charged with juvenile court attachment and held on $340 bond.
• Lisa Anna Maria Lamb, 28, Knoxville, was charged with a Sevier County warrant and held without bond.
• Justin Nathaniel Richey, 20, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Dan Wayne Bell, 52, Lenoir City, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange of a Schedule VI substance.
• Rhona Renee England, 54, Chattanooga, was charged with public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule II substance, contraband in a penal institution, a Meigs County warrant and a Hamilton County warrant and held on $27,500 bond.
• David Ray McLean, 37, Cleveland, was charged with cash bond and held on $362.50.
• Tabitha Michele McMillan, 30, Loudon, was charged with two counts of simple possession of a Schedule II substance and held on $2,000 bond.
• Erick Morales-Perez, 22, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Justin Nathaniel Richey, 20, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Kayla Dawn Webb, 27, Louisville, was charged with failure to appear and driving on a revoked license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Brett Charlton Whitehead, 31, Loudon, was charged with aggravated assault and evading arrest and released on $6,000 bond.
Sept. 28
• Dylan Taylor Burns, 23, Lenoir City, was charged with fraud use of a credit card and theft of property and held on $1,000 bond.
• Crystal Lyn Hall, 40, Harriman, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Christopher Lloyd James, 32, Lenoir City, was charged with contempt of court and held on $300 bond.
• Mary Doris Jones, 42, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Temple Alan Melanson, 55, Loudon, was charged with aggravated sexual battery and held without bond. During a stay at Melanson’s home Aug. 20, a girl said Melanson ordered her to take off her clothing, and when she did not comply, he pulled her clothes off. She said Melanson hugged her repeatedly and touched her intimately. She alleged Melanson also asked if she loved him. She was able to push away from him and run out of his home. On Sept. 19, during a voluntary interview with Melanson, his only response to the allegations was that “he was very intoxicated that night and doesn’t remember what happened,” Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy T.J. Scarbrough wrote in a report. When the girl’s mother came to pick her up, Melanson was intoxicated to the point of unconsciousness.
• Robert Nicholas Morgan, 56, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Courtney Marie Rinehart, 28, Sevierville, was charged with a capias/bench warrant and contempt of court and released on $150 bond.
• Frank John Tobey VI, 29, Kingston, was charged with failure to appear and held on $8,000 bond.
Sept. 29
• Jordan Scott Crumley, 29, Greenback, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Valerie Lynn Gardner, 36, Heiskell, was charged with theft of property and held without bond.
• Darrel Lee Poynter, 59, Philadelphia, was charged with juvenile attachment and held on $1,700 bond.
• Larry Lynn Rasar, 60, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent and driving an unregistered vehicle and held without bond.
Sept. 30
• Chazz Lee Adams, 29, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Stephen Nathaniel Williford, 20, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held without bond.
