The battle has started early this year. Ordinarily, mice don’t find our house inviting until cold weather drives them from the fields.
Maybe it was the heat last week. Perhaps they came in looking for a cool spot to establish a dwelling.
Whatever the cause, I was surprised upon returning home after a few days away to find a bag of dried beans spilling in the pie safe. The friend who was visiting convinced me mice were not the culprits. She suggested I had probably accidentally poked a hole in the bag.
“Mice always go for the crackers when they get in my cupboards,” she said. She also lives in the country and is at the mercy of whatever wildlife prefers her home to the natural habitat of the woods.
Four boxes of crackers sat unmolested on a nearby shelf, as well as bread, buns, boxes of cereal and granola bars, a bag of powdered sugar and an unopened package of wintergreen mints. We have had the old pie safe many years and have never had mice in it. I was more than willing to believe my friend.
However, a couple of days later I found a hole in the bag of sugar, and the day after that something had broken into the mints and gnawed on one — definitely not the work of any humans who live in or visit our house.
So the battle began.
First I removed all the contents of the pie safe, threw away the items that had been tampered with and scrubbed the inside of the safe with bleach. Then I cut an armload of southernwood and scattered it on the shelves and in the pie safe drawer. Dick located a spot in the back of the cupboard where he thought the mouse had entered. I stuffed it with steel wool, a substance mice will not chew through.
The pie safe has remained mouse-free for the past week. However, the mouse has turned his attention to other kitchen cupboards and drawers. While he has not gotten into any areas where food is stored, I’m not fond of having him traipse through the drawers. I inspect all the cabinets each morning, clean out and remove the contents of any suspect areas and thoroughly sanitize everything. Needless to say, this is not my favorite morning activity.
The mouse-mess cleanup has not been confined to the kitchen. This past weekend, Dick discovered mice had chewed into a contraption we use for applying heat to our backs when we’ve overtaxed our muscles. It’s a sock-like container filled with rice that we heat in the microwave. The mice found it hanging in an old armoire in the sunroom, far from the kitchen and the goodies you would think they would be after.
So, as I said, the battle has begun. Dick and I are fighting to discourage the mice, using the tried-and-true methods we know about and attempting a few new ones. Dick, being the more inventive member of this family, is the one coming up with new ways of ridding the house of mice.
We still own a few wooden mousetraps, which we could set. But neither of us is fond of the idea of dealing with a trap where a mouse has come to an untimely and unseemly death. Ideally, we would like to trap them and remove them to the far reaches of our fields where they can live as nature intended.
But ideal doesn’t always work when you’re dealing with mice. So far, no mice have entered our “have-a-heart” type traps, despite baiting them with peanut butter, which the experts say will draw them in. Nor have they ventured onto a cylinder smeared with peanut butter and suspended above a deep bucket in which we hope to cart them out to the fields’ far reaches. The latter trap is one Dick read about in his internet research.
The best mousetrap is supposed to be a good cat, but our two — Olivia and Kaycee — have grown complacent. They do a reasonable job of eliminating chipmunks, voles and moles when they’re outdoors, but indoors they prefer to curl up in a soft chair and sleep.
There’s an old saying: Build a better mousetrap and the world will beat a path to your door. That may be true, but so far the only thing beating a path to our door is a mouse, or perhaps several mice.
We hope an entire community doesn’t take up the trek.
