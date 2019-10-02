Wildlife continues to entertain Dick and me, or perhaps more aptly stated, wildlife continues to astonish us.
We had grown accustomed to the lone coyote on the driveway, but a few days ago we saw three coyotes crossing the drive late one afternoon. Most likely the trio had been to the pasture pond for water, the pond being one of the few sources of moisture with the drought that has dried up the usual puddles and the sometimes-trickles in the gullies.
The morning after sighting the coyotes, Dick looked out the kitchen window to see deer grazing on the muscadines. We certainly have enough grapes to share this year, the vines having borne fruit as heavily as did the blueberry bushes, the green bean plants, the tomato vines and almost any fruiting plant I grow.
But we try to keep deer away from the lawn area, hoping, as we raise our voices and wave our arms, the deer will be too intimidated to munch on daylilies and other plants they love.
Unfortunately, deer are not easily discouraged — by man or dog. The herd that inhabits our farm has become more tolerant of Ember. If she barks and races toward them, they turn tail and run. But they have learned that Ember is not an early riser. The deer slip up the hill around sunrise, confident their nemesis will still be snoozing. She is.
My early fall complacency saves me from getting too upset with the nibbled burning bushes I keep trying to grow near the outskirts of the lawn. The Asiatic and other lilies are nearly dormant, so a bite or two taken out of those stalks doesn’t disturb me. The squirrels stole all the apples before the deer had a chance at them, so I don’t have any worries in that area.
Still, I don’t want the deer to develop the habit of treating our lawn like their private salad bar.
September’s drought doesn’t appear to have lessened the number of fall wildflowers blooming along the edges of roads and untended fence rows. It always amazes me that flowers are adaptable, no matter how severe the drought. I am seeing the usual abundance of ironweed, Joe Pye weed, aster, goldenrod, snakeroot, black-eyed Susan, thistle and others.
Numerous yellow wildflowers — or weeds, if they are growing where we don’t want them — decorate the landscape in the fall. Goldenrod I can distinguish, but groundsel, crown-beard, autumn sneezeweed and a few other tall yellow flowers blend together as I drive by.
Overall, the effect is beautiful, though I know the pesky ragweed is lurking among them, its inconspicuous heads of greenish flowers blending in with their more attractive neighbors. Ragweed is reportedly the cause of most hay fever miseries, and it is equally reviled for its habit of moving into cultivated fields where it competes for space and nutrients with crops we want to grow.
Purples and yellows of all shades and intensities seem the hallmark of fall. Add to that rainbow a field where orange pumpkins dot the landscape or corn shucks stand in tepee formation, and you have a picture-postcard image of fall.
Let’s hope the tree colors contribute to that photo op sometime in October. As of now, our dogwood leaves are turning brown and curling up with only a hint here and there of the usual maroon shade. Maples, too, are dropping brown leaves. Poplars can generally be counted on to add a bright yellow hue to the fall color show. Those trees, too, seem to be losing leaves before they can gift us with their bright colors.
I remain hopeful we’ll have rain in time to save enough leaves for color along the ridges and mountainsides, in lawns and all through the woods of the valley. Meanwhile we’re enjoying abundant okra and peppers from the garden, fresh tomatoes and squash from the farmers markets, zinnias and marigolds in the flower beds, Mexican sunflowers and autumn clematis along the garden fence and here and there a cheery morning glory that my earnest July weeding missed.
The lakes remain warm enough for a daily swim and the deck pleasant for early evening reading or sunset gazing. Not a bad time of year for wildlife, wildflowers or plain old human beings. Maybe October will bring rain and fall colors.
