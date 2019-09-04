According to meteorological accounting, fall arrived this past Sunday. At this time of year, I prefer to live by a calendar ruled strictly by the occurrence of equinoxes and solstices.
I will not admit to fall’s arrival until Sept. 23 when the autumnal equinox marks the point of equilibrium between daylight and dark.
On the other hand, I’m quite willing to recognize March 1 as the beginning of spring.
Despite my reluctance to see summer go, September does have rewards. Dick and I celebrate our wedding anniversary in a couple of days.
September is the birth month for one of my sisters and for a number of friends.
September, when I was growing up, marked the beginning of a new school year. In those days, school started the Tuesday after Labor Day. It was a fine time for new beginnings. My sisters and I packed away our bathing suits and polished our school shoes. Mother washed and ironed the dresses we wore to school — no jeans or shorts allowed for girls at school in those days.
It was a time of new pencils in their box, crisp lined tablets, new classroom teachers and a jumbling of classmates. Though I went to the same elementary school for several years, the mixture of kids in each classroom changed year by year. We learned to make new friends each September.
Even now I feel a quickness, an eagerness for something new when I turn the calendar to September. Nowadays the urge for new is satisfied by a fresh crop of tomatoes ripening, a multitude of hummingbirds at the feeders or buzzing through the canna blossoms, monarch butterflies visiting the zinnias, fresh pots of mums of the front stoop, miniature pumpkins along the mantel, a basket of gourds on the dining table and a plaid cloth of orange and brown on the screened porch table.
September is a month of days growing shorter, which brings the sun slanting into rooms that it hasn’t reached since last spring. In late afternoon I can now read by the living room window without turning on a lamp. The lower angle of the sun means our deck stays in shade much of the day now — a welcome relief after a season of the hot summer sun bathing the area from just before noon until sunset.
I have moved my shade-loving plants away from the shelter of the house and out onto the deck where I can see them more readily.
September treats us kindly, gentling us into cooler weather with its pleasant mornings and evenings. The lake will remain warm enough for swimming until early October, the garden will continue to give us okra, peppers and an occasional tomato until frost.
Though we love growing and processing all the good things we put in the freezer, Dick and I are glad with the arrival of September to feel the pace of our days shift into a less hectic beat.
However, even though weeding and harvesting slow down with the approach of fall, the hours Dick and I spend outdoors will not diminish until November arrives with her more consistently chilly days. There are still months of deadheading the flowers and keeping the beds looking trim. Dick has just begun his fall task of bush-hogging the fields we no longer use for hay or pasture.
Outdoor chores will continue to fill our days and knowing how fleeting warm weather will become after September we plan to relish every moment. You’ll find us in the garden, in the fields or sitting in the shade gazing out toward the mountains.
We plan to soak up every moment.
