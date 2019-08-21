I have long believed that when all other plant life is gone, kudzu will remain, perhaps accompanied by poison ivy and non-native honeysuckle. I am now convinced morning glory vines will hang in there with the others.
In June, when the peas, spinach, lettuce, broccoli and cabbage plants had run their course, I cleared them out and planted a couple rows of okra and a small patch of green beans, the latter intended to feed us until frost, long after the first planting of beans dries up. That is all developing as planned. Dick and I are once more enjoying young, tender green beans. Okra plants are happy in the dry heat, their beautiful blooms open to bees and hummingbirds alike.
With only Dick and me to eat what I put in the freezer, along with an occasional dinner visit from family and friends, I no longer need the quantities I once grew. With that in mind, I allowed one quadrant of the garden to grow whatever flowers had reseeded from last year’s garden.
The portion of land I let go back to nature was a back corner where the peas had grown. I had not diligently weeded the peas, preferring instead to let plants such as lambs’ quarter develop firm stalks where the peas could climb. So the area was a likely spot to return to nature as it had a head start in that direction.
For weeks the corner bloomed with pink-purple heads of cleome and with bright orange blossoms of Mexican sunflower. It was a haven for bees and butterflies. I worked nearby, enjoying the flowers as I picked beans and tied up tomato vines. I hardly noticed the morning glories sprouting all around the corner, slowly climbing up whatever sturdy stalks they could find. I pulled stray morning glory plants from the parts of the garden I was cultivating, but I looked with tolerance at the other vines, thinking I would someday enjoy the blooms.
And then one day, I suddenly realized I no longer had cleome or sunflower blooms to cheer me. The plants were weighed down with morning glory vines — vines crawled up every available stalk and sent tendrils waving toward whatever grew nearby. Autumn clematis that had budded in preparation for the beautiful show it puts on in a few weeks was buried somewhere under the canopy of morning glories.
It was as if the forests of the Amazon had rooted in my garden. It was time to fight back. I began pulling and pulling and pulling. I filled my garden cart and hauled the load to the edge of a nearby field. I filled the cart again and again. My hands developed blisters and my back ached, but I’m happy to say the clematis has emerged and looks as healthy as ever.
The cleome and Mexican sunflowers were pretty much done in by the morning glory covering, but young plants have sprouted from the seeds where the plants lay. I am hopeful we’ll have another crop of flowers in that corner before frost arrives — a date that seems to get a little later each year.
Both flowers grow in other parts of the garden and in the beds on the outside of the garden fence. Bees and butterflies are not going hungry.
If the insects can’t find enough nectar near the garden, they have three fig bushes to sustain them. We’re having a banner year for figs, more than I can keep up with, though I’ve made numerous batches of jam and have dried several pans of the sweet fruit. Of course, Dick and I eat figs each day while they are so fresh.
The fruit I can’t get to hangs on the bush, its sweetness intensifying each day so that the figs become bags of rich, ripe syrup after a short time. Wasps and bumblebees are the primary beneficiaries, though there are also honeybees at the fruit. The bees are so satiated with the feast that they are not a stinging danger. I just take care not to grab hold of a bee-covered fruit as I pick.
Late summer surrounds us with its bounty, welcome and unwelcome. In order to enjoy the other gifts, I’ll happily battle the morning glories. I do admit they are beautiful when covered with wide-open blossoms of white and blue.
