July slipped away and August stepped onto the stage with barely a ripple from the audience — at least that almost unnoticed change was true for the Green household.
July was a month of blueberries and tomatoes, green beans and peppers. The garden’s abundance kept me picking, washing, blanching and freezing daily. The abundance at local farmers markets of all I don’t grow kept Dick and me more than satisfied with summer’s bounty.
August has begun much the same way. I had thought the blueberries were through producing. I searched the bushes last week in order to pick enough for a batch of muffins. I try to resist, for a month or two, eating what I’ve just frozen. Dick and I discussed removing the netting we cover the bushes with in order to keep the birds out of the ripe berries. We were too busy to get to the chore, which was just as well.
A few days ago when I checked the bushes once more, they were dotted with ripe, deep-blue berries, enough for another pan of muffins and plenty on our daily bowl of cereal.
Early in the spring, it was clear that unless a late freeze killed the blooms we would have a bumper group of blueberries. I don’t believe in the 40-plus years I’ve been growing blueberries I’ve ever seen as many blossoms on the bushes. Even my oldest bush, which often looks as if it’s on its last leg, has yielded many pints of juicy, perfectly formed berries.
It takes no talent to be a successful gardener in a year when nature supplies rain and sun in the proper proportions and at the opportune moments. This growing season has been one of those fortunate times, and I’m grateful.
As age makes my body less willing to do hard labor, I welcome all the help the elements offer. We may yet experience drought before frost kills off the plants, but my freezer is sufficiently full that I will try to avoid complaining.
The flower beds have thrived in the beneficent weather. Cosmos, coneflower, cleome, hibiscus, zinnias, marigolds, Mexican sunflowers and mammoth sunflowers are all growing and blooming with the same abandon the spring bushes, trees and plants displayed.
Summer’s chores are still pleasant enough to call Dick and me outside for most of the daylight hours. Because daughter Missy decided she had tree limbs that needed trimming and bought herself a pole-saw for the task, Dick decided he couldn’t let his daughter get ahead of him. He has long owned a pole-saw, but had not used it this summer.
With Missy as inspiration, he tackled one of our apple trees that has for some time been in need of a good trimming — it’s way past the stage that could be called pruning. So many dead limbs hung down that mowing beneath, or even walking under it, was hazardous.
No longer. We now have a stack of fireplace-length apple wood near our front door, available for fall’s first cool spell, an aromatic blaze to welcome the new season.
But I’m not yet ready to think about fall. There are plenty of summer days still before us, despite the fact school has started for the young in Loudon and surrounding counties, a much too early date to pack away bathing suits and store the paddle boards.
In the garden, a new plot of green beans is covered with bloom, okra is beginning to produce long, slender pods and the peppers have yet to reach peak yield. We’re hopeful the tomatoes will continue until shorter days call a halt to production.
The really good news for late summer is that the figs are ripening — a handful here and there last week, but more and more each time we check. Soon the kitchen will be filled with the sweet smell of fig preserves simmering on the stove. Knowing how chancy a good fig year can be in this climate, I’ll make enough fig preserves to last a couple of years. Last year a friend gave me a cookbook devoted only to figs. With a bumper crop coming on, I plan to try several of the recipes I’ve been wistfully reading all winter.
Until my August doldrums strike — and I know they will before the month is over — I plan to be outdoors sunup to sundown. The garden promises to keep me sufficiently occupied.
