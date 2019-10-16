The crunch underfoot provided the first real hint of fall. Dead leaves had drifted down from the trees — not the wild colors we longed for, but brown, depressing leaves. At least, underfoot they sounded like fall.
Then overnight, a few days into October, seeds helicoptered from the maples — thousands of seeds on the deck, sidewalks and driveway — so that a walk from the house to the shop or to check the garden or simply to get a little fresh air was accompanied by the sharp pop of seeds bursting beneath our shoes.
Finally rain came, not enough to quench the drought, but blessed rain that resurrected the grass, shed dust from the shrubbery and gave us reason to hope we may yet have a color-filled fall.
From our sunroom window, Dick and I looked out through the drizzle to an oak hydrangea with a few yellow leaves, a dogwood with red berries peeking through the foliage and, beyond, a fence row where trees are showing a hint of yellow, red and orange. Even a hint gives us hope.
The slant of the sun’s rays is always an early indication of the change of seasons. The sun has now deserted its late day flare through the windows in our breakfast nook. In mid-afternoon, rays now angle beneath tree limbs and reach into our living room. Morning sunlight comes into the house along a different incline.
Dick and I are glad for extra light in the house as the days shorten. Summer’s canopy of leaves is welcome in 80-degree weather, but we revel in the sun’s heat through our windows all winter. Available sunlight during the darker months keeps our spirits up.
We are particularly enjoying the view out our windows since we recently paid professional window cleaners to do the numerous glass surfaces that dot the face of our house. For years we have washed all the windows ourselves, Dick pitching in to help with the chore that, when our kids were young, the three of them and I did early each summer. But now neither Dick nor I go on the roof to do the windows in the attic eaves or the skylights.
Men with ladders made the glass shine even in those hard to reach areas. The sun can now flow into our rooms unimpeded by dirt and grim.
Our view to the northwest has been enlarged by more than clean windows. Over the past couple of years, ever since the destructive storm that occurred on Memorial Day 2017, we have had a timberman working in the woods on northwest side of the farm, clearing away the hundred or so trees that came down in the storm. In addition to the cleanup, he has harvested the mature oaks and several other varieties, not clearing the woods, but thinning the trees sufficiently so that we now glimpse again the view that was ours 56 years ago when we bought the land.
It’s a view of the Cumberlands with the newly revealed part being in the area of Buffalo Mountain where the huge windmills rotate in the sun’s rays and are visible on clear days. That view (without windmills in 1963) is one of the reasons we purchased the farm. Neither of us knew anything about taking care of cattle, cutting hay or the myriad other chores we suddenly found.
But we knew how to sit under the trees and enjoy the view, and we still do that well and with great joy. Soon, perhaps, we’ll be looking out at ridges dotted with the browns and russets of oaks, the yellow of poplar, the crimson of sourwood, the gold of hickories, the maroon of dogwoods and the many hues of the various maples — yellow to orange to brilliant red.
The sly sassafras is eagerly displaying red mitten-shaped leaves, and the other trees can’t be far behind. Meanwhile, we’ll walk on warm afternoons, listen to the crunch of leaves and seeds and be happy that fall offers so many gifts.
Even picking stick-tights and other burrs from our clothes and from Ember’s coat isn’t too much of a sacrifice in exchange for high, blue skies where white clouds drift slowly enough to match our leisurely steps through the fields.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.