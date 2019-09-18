About 35 residents of Lenoir City’s downtown historic neighborhood met Thursday with Lenoir City Council to voice some growing concerns.
The main subjects were city codes and ordinances/overlay rules in conjunction with maintenance and safety issues.
“There was just a group of us who would meet on street corners — everybody walks in our (downtown) neighborhood — and say, ‘They didn’t even put a sign out at that house, this is going on, that’s going on ... ’,” Deborah Counce said. “And then, we just sort of said, ‘Well, let’s get together on Friday night and talk about all this stuff.’ There were probably 10 of us, and we sort of were brainstorming some things, and somebody said, ‘Well, maybe we could get a meeting with the city officials.’ So somebody called Tony (Aikens, city mayor), I guess, and he said he’d set up a meeting. Then we had a neighborhood meeting, and it was a little contentious. People didn’t agree with the whole idea. ‘Who came up with this list?’ But we kind of hashed that out.
“It was sort of an organic thing,” she added. “The people who have lived in that neighborhood for a long time have really — we’ve sort of had to fight because at one time it was really on the down slide, and the city worked with us to get the zoning in place and the historic district guidelines.”
Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens said he had visited the neighborhood and saw problems firsthand.
“When I first heard of some concerns, I drove up by there myself and realized there was some issues and wanted you to see the city was as concerned as you are and didn’t want to give you lip service, if you will,” Aikens said. “We wanted to show you that we do care, and that we want to do something about it.”
Counce, who served as the spokeswoman for the group, identified concerns of city codes being overlooked. She pointed to multi-family housing in single-family residences, parking on the street against traffic flow, junk cars parked for extended periods of time, littered yards and renovation guidelines for historic houses.
Counce pointed to a house that was undergoing improvements, but other residents were uninformed about the modifications, which violates historic district guidelines. Residents who choose to modify their homes must meet with the Lenoir City Codes and Planning Department to gain a certificate of appropriateness and post a sign notifying other residents changes are proposed.
“It’s not that we object to any of the projects, it’s just that there is a process,” Counce said. “There may come a time that a project comes along that everybody’s not delighted to see because it gives the house a bizarre appearance or an ultra-modern appearance. It doesn’t fit in with the historic overlay. We would like to make sure that’s enforced where it should be.”
Beth Collins, city planner, said a historic home had recently been approved for modification, but admitted a sign was not properly placed by the city.
“That was a mistake on our part,” Collins said. “We did not get the sign posted out there, but they did come before the board and present their plan, and it did meet all of the guidelines.”
Under the neighborhood’s safety concerns list was speeding in the neighborhood, particularly in areas where children frequently play outside.
“This is particularly a problem around that horseshoe (bend),” Counce said. “Something about that horseshoe around that bend seems to inspire people to see how fast they can go around there, and that’s probably the place in the neighborhood where there are the most kids on the street.”
Counce proposed a “Slow: Children Playing” sign or a flashing sign that detects speed.
Randall Brown, another resident, said it is imperative to address the speeding issue before tragedy strikes.
“Some of you may have heard of what is called a safety triangle, and it’s actually a triangle, and you will have dozens and dozens of unsafe acts,” Brown said. “Nobody gets hurt, but the more you do those acts, the more you’re going to come to the top of that pyramid, and you’ll have a fatality or you’ll have a really bad accident. And believe me, this is true. I’ve worked in the industry for 40 years, and you see that. We got the displeasure of seeing that down on the walking trail a couple months ago. The traffic in Lenoir City is, I hate to say it, but it’s really kind of out of control.”
Brown also alleged a school bus routinely speeds on 2nd Avenue.
Aikens said he planned to speak with Mike Sims, Lenoir City Schools supervisor of support services, as well as consult with Lenoir City Police Department.
“I agree 100 percent that we have speeders in Lenoir City just like we have them all over the county and everywhere else,” Aikens said. “The police department is doing the best that they can do, and they write a lot of tickets, a lot of speeding tickets. I’ll certainly talk to Chief (Don) White about it and we’ll try to address the signage issue.”
Discussion on incorporating speed bumps was brought up, but Aikens said speed humps, which are wider versions of speed bumps, may be something that could be brought before council. Speed bumps are illegal in Tennessee.
Adding period street lights was also a hope for Counce and other residents.
“With all the really nice improvements that the city has done to to downtown area, you can see how much that has spiffed up the downtown,” Counce said. “I think you could think of a historic district as sort of a natural extension of that area. It’s got a really attractive, well-maintained, charming, walkable neighborhood next to a newly renovated downtown. ... Looking to the future, this might be something we could work on the city with, is upgrading the lighting in the area and make it more period lighting and high-efficiency lighting to help the city utility bills, to dress up that area and smooth it into the downtown area.”
Aikens said he would take Counce’s comments about period lighting into consideration but did not propose any direct action.
Lenoir City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 23.
